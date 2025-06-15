Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Darya Dugina’s Diary: Depths And Heights Of The Heart – Graziani & Parente | Camposud

“Diary. Depths and Heights of My Heart” is a posthumous journey into the soul of Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.
Alexander Dugin
Jun 15, 2025
Transcript

🎙️ CampoSud WebTV – Special Feature on Culture & Geopolitics With:

🔹 Daniele Graziani – Journalist & Analyst

🔹 Marco Parente – Researcher & Translator

📖 “Diary. Depths and Heights of My Heart” is a posthumous journey into the soul of Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.

🩸 Assassinated at 29, she became a symbol. But behind the symbol, there was a brilliant, poetic, and spiritual mind. She once wrote: “To live, one must fight with the soul, not with hate.”

📚 For the first time in Italy, CampoSud presents her writings with insightful commentary and uncomfortable questions.

