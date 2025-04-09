I love very much China most spiritually healthy and psychologically balanced society. I adore Confucius and Taoism. And Chinese Buddhism, and Empire. A admire its growth and its power, its will and its wisdom. But…

China was promoted by globalists and liberals in order to damage Soviet Union. And it worked. China has outwitted globalists and has used their methods to become stronger and stronger not giving up its sovereignty. But…

Now it is the moment of test. Trump represents other geopolitical thought than ruled during decades in US. He will treat China without regards of how important is its globalist commitment to strangle Russia. Xi Jinping had abandoned that role long ago. So no reason to spare it, Trump is not obsessed by hatred to Russia. Classical geopolitics Sea Power vs Land Power exercise no fascination on him. China for the first time in last 50 years is going to have its own crush test. Is this great country ready to the real clash of Great Powers? I hope yes.

We will see soon. 104% tariffs it is for real. Decoupling is here. Great decoupling. Here and elsewhere. Welcome to decoupling.

Maybe I underestimate the EU liberal madness but it seems that they are exhausted and have no real will to go to the war with Russia. Globalist system is collapsing worldwide. They still can sabotage every good initiative but hardy are able to ignite the real fight.

In three months Trump managed to totally reshaped the whole world. It is incredible.

Von der Leyen has declared solemnly that Europe is based on the Talmudic values. Absolutely stupid. First that is historically false. Second woke, gay, pro-immigrant, atheist, mentally ill, perverted, transgressive, immoral Europe has nothing to do with traditional Jewish world.

Talmud is based on sacred values, fear of God, patient awaiting of Messiah. Talmud by the way prohibit Zionism and usury. Before coming of Messiah it is strictly prohibited to come to Palestine and to establish there mass Jewish population. Ursula even doesn’t know Hebrew.

According to Talmud woman can not expose her hair to be seen by any man except her husband. European Union and Ursula herself are totally anti-Talmudic in any sense. They are simply satanic. In Talmud such persons are called Epicurian. And they are dispised.

Declaration of stupid Ursula Von der Leyen is profoundly anti-Jewish, fraud and humiliating. She has to be punished for that. For example by Pulsa de Nura, the strike of fire.

Queer interpretation of word Talmud comes from globalist liberal ideologue and activist Bernard-Henry Levy who declared many times that Europe is based on Talmudism and feee love. He himself qualifies himself Judaic atheist. He is totally crazy and full of hate.

Ursula von der Leyen repeats weird concepts of BHL. She wears during her queer Talmudic speech the robe similar to Schwab. All that has absolutely nothing to do with Talmud. Neither with Christianity. It is just neo-satanic globalist sect.

Leave a comment

Share