Decoupling Begins
Now it is the moment of test. Trump represents other geopolitical thought than ruled during decades in US.
I love very much China most spiritually healthy and psychologically balanced society. I adore Confucius and Taoism. And Chinese Buddhism, and Empire. A admire its growth and its power, its will and its wisdom. But…
China was promoted by globalists and liberals in order to damage Soviet Union. And it worked. China has outwitted globalists and has used their methods to become stronger and stronger not giving up its sovereignty. But…
Now it is the moment of test. Trump represents other geopolitical thought than ruled during decades in US. He will treat China without regards of how important is its globalist commitment to strangle Russia. Xi Jinping had abandoned that role long ago. So no reason to spare it, Trump is not obsessed by hatred to Russia. Classical geopolitics Sea Power vs Land Power exercise no fascination on him. China for the first time in last 50 years is going to have its own crush test. Is this great country ready to the real clash of Great Powers? I hope yes.
We will see soon. 104% tariffs it is for real. Decoupling is here. Great decoupling. Here and elsewhere. Welcome to decoupling.
Maybe I underestimate the EU liberal madness but it seems that they are exhausted and have no real will to go to the war with Russia. Globalist system is collapsing worldwide. They still can sabotage every good initiative but hardy are able to ignite the real fight.
In three months Trump managed to totally reshaped the whole world. It is incredible.
Von der Leyen has declared solemnly that Europe is based on the Talmudic values. Absolutely stupid. First that is historically false. Second woke, gay, pro-immigrant, atheist, mentally ill, perverted, transgressive, immoral Europe has nothing to do with traditional Jewish world.
Talmud is based on sacred values, fear of God, patient awaiting of Messiah. Talmud by the way prohibit Zionism and usury. Before coming of Messiah it is strictly prohibited to come to Palestine and to establish there mass Jewish population. Ursula even doesn’t know Hebrew.
According to Talmud woman can not expose her hair to be seen by any man except her husband. European Union and Ursula herself are totally anti-Talmudic in any sense. They are simply satanic. In Talmud such persons are called Epicurian. And they are dispised.
Declaration of stupid Ursula Von der Leyen is profoundly anti-Jewish, fraud and humiliating. She has to be punished for that. For example by Pulsa de Nura, the strike of fire.
Queer interpretation of word Talmud comes from globalist liberal ideologue and activist Bernard-Henry Levy who declared many times that Europe is based on Talmudism and feee love. He himself qualifies himself Judaic atheist. He is totally crazy and full of hate.
Ursula von der Leyen repeats weird concepts of BHL. She wears during her queer Talmudic speech the robe similar to Schwab. All that has absolutely nothing to do with Talmud. Neither with Christianity. It is just neo-satanic globalist sect.
100% correct, the Collective West has sold itself, its morals or what vestige remains, it’s spirituality to become totally enamoured and to Worship Evil, indeed their behaviour, depravity, policy, incessant lies, turpitude, the fraud perpetrated upon E.U citizens, to a lesser extent Global citizens represent that anyone with half a brain can identify, their worship of and enabling of the Antichrist.
We live in an age whereby the words to be spoken aloud … “Babylon the Great has fallen, has fallen” seems all but certain to be heard in the days weeks ahead, further, it seems given the incessant rumour and speak of War, Conflict, commensurate the natural disasters of significance occasioning with ever greater frequency that we it can be inferred are living in the end of days..
The World certainly has not nor ever before been subject to such, thus we are living in unfamiliar times, times that for prophets from long ago reverberate aloud… their very prophesies. It is therefore incumbent upon each and every one of us to prepare accordingly, as the parable speaks… ensure your lamp is filled with oil, for he will arrive as a thief in the night, unannounced, thus prepare yourselves, do not be caught or found ill prepared.
The Trump train rolls on mercilessly, completely wreaking havoc on the once oh so established WEF, Globalist New World Order… how gratifying and satisfying to see these entitled, arrogant, self obsessed, sociopathic supposed elites wrong footed, their lies, hubris, the same old tropes merely ignored, laughed off for the truly banal and ridiculous it presents as as they continue to both execrate and imprecate as hast been their want in recent decades as they bestrode this earth, with the arrogance and haughtiness of the self entitled and oh so assured, the entire edifice built upon a foundation of sand, lies, fraud, corruption.. the only means by which these psychopaths and ruinous warmongering bastards and bitches be they normies or as ist and hast been their want … they’ve outed themselves, their depravity and peccadilloes, bestriding this earth in drag, find themselves and their agenda it is hoped, in the death throes.
Certainly with all the World has been assaulted with as we recall the patent in your face evil of opening ceremonies of once venerable institutions (Olympics, CERN and the Hadron Collider as two cases in point) indeed these psychopaths have never resiled from any public opportunity to “ get in your face” with their overt salutations to the worship of the satanic, of evil, being representative of a sort of revenge of the sexually deviant, sexually depraved for how else to explain the machinations of the antics that we are forcibly told to accept as normal behaviour… Queers in Drag infiltrating Children’s spaces in Public Libraries, ostensibly to read stories, except the stories are so fanciful they border on sexual grooming, on depravity at its worst, being read 2-3 year olds, the justification being children that age are aware if they were born in the wrong body.. the entire representation of LGBTQ especially that of the trans is symptomatic of genuine mental illness, indeed the U.S Assn of Psychiatry in the 1990’s defined gender dysphoria, the foundation of the latter day transgender movement as being a genuine mental illness.
Yet those so impacted, or so they sadly believe, to have been born of the wrong gender will argue vociferously even violently…., think BLM and its ranks swollen with the very same and the Summer of 2020/21 when the U.S literally burned in what MSM described as peaceful protests… go figure, as they find themselves and their once vaunted agenda now dealt with to no longer be the panacea they hoped it would be.. many of us feeling genuine sympathy for those who have been inculcated and have saddest of all, bought the lies, fraud fed them, have been manipulated and worst of all have been used as the play thing of the wealthy to engender hatred and division, a diversion, look over there, nothing to see here… so sod off, stop looking at us (the wealthy, the supra nationals, the GSIB banks, those controlling your nations wealth and economic activities, stop checking us out, protesting us, exposing us on Social Media) and that it seems is the saddest of what we are dealing with, that mostly benign individuals have allowed themselves to be spoon fed hatred, have turned themselves inside out being part of the 1% of the populace that gender dysphoria actually represents, in the process both humiliating and belittling what vestige of self respect they had been able to coral and maintain for their benefit.
It certainly was not that long ago I recall many embraced the live and live … the who cares how you live, who you screw, so long as it’s not rammed down my, my kids throat, in our faces, just get on and enjoy your life, your sexual preferences, make a pig of yourself, but do not push or force it upon me and mine, but nope, that wasn’t enough… these morons, had to demand obeisance to them, their depravity and delusional ideas of supremacy… as we know though, as stated one of the most famous yet talented of that sub culture… Andy Warhol .. every one enjoys fifteen minutes of fame.. seems thankfully the Queer, loud unhappiest not prepared to live and let live protagonists from the homosexual community have had their fifteen minutes worth.. and thank f..k for that, now to dismantle the sick, retarded, network they have built to enforce our acceptance of the same depravity upon us… what is commonly referred to amongst them as the straights or normies.. but hey, rather be a normie or straight than the alternative they represent… just saying
Kia Kaha from New Zealand
Those «people» at the top of the hierarchy in Europe and western world are totally decoupled from the people already and has been so for hundreds of years maybe thousands.
No problem for them to be decoupled from everything else:
Like sanity , reality , spirituality , cooperation , trust , honesty , goodness , truth and other human qualities and activities.