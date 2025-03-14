General Structure and Approach

The textbook "Ethnosociology" (2011) by Alexander Gelyevich Dugin offers a systematic exposition of the discipline, aimed at students and researchers. Based on the annotation, the book likely consists of several key sections:

Introduction to ethnosociology (defining the subject, methodology, and history). Theoretical foundations (defining categories such as ethnos, people, nation, and society). Ethnogenesis and the dynamics of ethnic processes (influenced by L.N. Gumilev). Modern social forms and postmodernity. Applied analysis (Russian society as a case study).

Dugin approaches ethnosociology as a philosophical discipline, synthesizing sociology, anthropology, and geopolitics. His methodology integrates primordialism (ethnos as an inherent essence), constructivism (ethnos as a product of social processes), and instrumentalism (ethnos as a tool of power), making the book multifaceted.

Main Propositions

Ethnosociology as a Science of Social Forms of Ethnos

Ethnosociology studies the ethnos as the foundational unit of society and its transformation into more complex forms—people, nation, civil society, and postmodern society. Dugin emphasizes that ethnos is not merely a cultural entity but a social category that shapes societal structures. He distinguishes ethnosociology from ethnology by focusing on the social dimensions of ethnic processes. Hierarchy of Social Forms Ethnos: The simplest form of social organization, based on shared culture, language, traditions, and self-awareness. Dugin views ethnos as an organic unity, akin to Gumilev’s concept.

People: An ethnos united by a common territory and historical destiny, but lacking a state structure.

Nation: A politically organized people with a state and civic identity.

Society: A complex system encompassing ethnoses, peoples, and nations, evolving into civil society (modernity) or a fragmented postmodern society. Ethnogenesis and Passionarity

Dugin extensively employs Lev Gumilev’s theory of ethnogenesis, which posits that an ethnos undergoes a life cycle: emergence, rise, peak, decline, and dissolution. This process is driven by passionarity—an internal energy that determines the ethnos’s activity. Ethnogenesis is linked to natural, social, and metaphysical factors. Philosophical Foundation

The author draws on Eurasian philosophy, traditionalism, and thinkers like S.M. Shirokogorov and R. Guénon. Ethnos is seen as a sacred entity resisting the depersonalization of modernity and postmodernity. Dugin critiques Western universalism, emphasizing the uniqueness of each ethnos. Russian Context

Russia is presented as a multiethnic civilization where ethnosociology is particularly relevant. Dugin highlights the historical role of the Russian people as an "ethnos-bearer," unifying the Eurasian space. Postmodernity and the Crisis of Ethnicity

In the context of globalization and postmodernity, traditional ethnic structures are eroding. Dugin examines how ethnicity becomes a tool for manipulation or loses significance, giving way to individualism and artificial identities.

Key Terms and Concepts

Ethnos: An organic community with a shared culture, language, and self-awareness, driven by passionarity. People: An ethnos tied to a territory and history, but without political organization. Nation: An ethnos with a state and civic identity. Society: A complex system encompassing ethnoses, peoples, and nations, transforming in modernity and postmodernity. Ethnicity: Subjective self-awareness based on belonging to an ethnos. Passionarity: The energy of an ethnos that shapes its life cycle (Gumilev’s concept). Ethnogenesis: The process of formation, development, and decline of an ethnos. Modernity: The era of nations and civil societies, unifying ethnoses. Postmodernity: The era of fragmentation, where ethnicity either disappears or becomes a tool.

Relationships Between Concepts

Ethnos → People → Nation → Society: A linear evolution where each stage adds new elements (territory, state, complex social structures).

Ethnos ←→ Passionarity Ethnogenesis: Passionarity as a driving force links ethnos to its development.

Ethnos ←→ Ethnicity: Ethnos generates ethnicity as a subjective quality, which in turn reinforces ethnos.

Nation ←→ Modernity: The nation as a product of modernity, where ethnicity is subordinated to civic identity.

Society ←→ Postmodernity: Society in postmodernity loses its ethnic foundation, becoming fragmented.

Diagrams and Graphs

Diagram 1: Evolution of Social Forms

[Ethnos] --> [People] --> [Nation] --> [Society] | | | | Culture Territory State Civic Identity | | | [Ethnicity] [Modernity] [Postmodernity]

Explanation: Ethnos begins with culture and ethnicity, people add territory, nation introduces the state and modernity, and society transforms into postmodernity.

Diagram 2: Dynamics of Ethnogenesis

[Ethnos] | [Passionarity] / | \ [Emergence] [Peak] [Decline] | | | [Ethnogenesis]

Explanation: Ethnos undergoes an ethnogenesis cycle, driven by passionarity, from emergence to decline.

Graph 3: Ethnos and Modernity

[Ethnos] --> [Ethnicity] --> [People] | | |---------------------> [Nation] --> [Modernity] | | |---------------------> [Society] --> [Postmodernity]

Explanation: Ethnos can evolve into people and nation (modernity) or directly transform into a postmodern society where ethnicity loses significance.

Conclusion

The textbook "Ethnosociology" by A.G. Dugin (2011) presents ethnosociology as a philosophical and sociological discipline that explores the evolution of ethnos from its simplest form to complex societal systems. Key concepts—ethnos, people, nation, society, ethnicity, passionarity, and ethnogenesis—form a hierarchical framework explaining social transformations. Special attention is given to Gumilev’s influence, Eurasian philosophy, and the analysis of Russian society. In the postmodern era, Dugin sees a crisis of traditional ethnicity, making his approach relevant to contemporary challenges. The diagrams illustrate the dynamics and interconnections of these concepts.

Ethnosociology: The Foundations is a systematic presentation of the main principles and analytic strategies of the discipline of ethnosociology, written by Alexander Dugin, one of the major Russian philosophers and political analysts of the present day. Through study of the main sources and schools that influenced the establishment of ethnosociology as an independent and original scientific discipline, Alexander Dugin offers a profound philosophical approach to the categories of the “ethnos,” “narod,” “nation,” and “society” and elaborates a general ethnosociological taxonomy.

Dugin’s work is distinguished by its strict consistency, a broad spectrum of knowledge, and various methodologies of ethnosociological analysis, brought together into a single, easily applicable system. While this book can serve as a manual for specialists in the field of sociology, philosophy, political science, cultural studies, ethnology, international relations, state and law, it will also be of pertinent interest to anyone who follows the latest groundbreaking developments in the humanities, or who seeks to understand the structure of human societies.

