Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Let’s talk about the “energy truce” between Russia and Ukraine that Trump has announced. So far, he is the only one who has announced it. Axios journalists already asked him what he actually means, and it appears to boil down to this: Ukraine is no longer supposed to strike Russian oil refineries, and Russia is not supposed to strike Ukrainian ones either. The problem is that Ukraine essentially no longer has any real oil refineries. At most one is left, and even that one is barely functioning.

How should we understand what is actually happening after this diesel arrangement Trump floated, and after his blunt remarks that Ukraine needs to hold elections because Zelensky is not a serious negotiating partner and refuses to end the war, even though he could have done so long ago or at least accepted our terms? How do we describe this whole setup?

Alexander Dugin: We need to be clear why Trump has chosen this moment to push the issue. The midterm elections are approaching, and the Republicans are likely to lose the House and may even lose the Senate. If that happens, Trump becomes a classic lame duck, dependent on a Democratic majority that is hostile to him. The Democrats will not merely try to constrain him; they will seek to criminalize both his past actions and Trump himself.

The political situation for him is already bad. The sharp rise in diesel prices has become a major campaign issue. Most Americans are practical people and have little interest in the war with Iran; they are against it. Trump can claim he is supporting Israel and confronting Iran, but that does not resonate with ordinary voters. Meanwhile, the diesel price spike has handed his opponents, including critics inside the Republican Party, a powerful weapon. They are saying, in effect: “We warned you not to get involved with Iran. You followed Israel, diesel prices went up, and now you are losing the election.”

Trump, thinking like a businessman, sees that the numbers no longer add up. He is looking for any way to bring diesel prices down. Other options are blocked: Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, the Houthis control the Bab el-Mandeb, and there is a real shortage of diesel on the market. So he offers a short-term fix: if Russia has diesel, let’s do a deal now and sort out the rest after the elections. This is reactive, situational management with no long-term strategy. If prices fall, he will claim credit; if Kiev complies, he will call it an “energy truce.” Almost no one still takes his peacemaking claims seriously. He is playing for the short term.

The main obstacle to any truce remains Kiev. After Anchorage, Trump never forced Zelensky to accept the terms because the rest of Europe and the American Democrats stood behind the latter. The part of the West that wants to continue the war and inflict a strategic defeat on Russia simply blocked Trump’s initiatives. They told Zelensky, in essence: “Don’t worry. Trump won’t be around much longer. After the midterms, we will tie his hands, so hold firm and don’t give in.” Trump could have pressed harder earlier if he had treated it as a priority, but he never did. He has preferred to freeze the conflict rather than resolve it on terms that would require sustained effort.

For Trump, Russia is not the main adversary—unlike for the European Union, the European leadership of NATO, and the American globalist Democrats. His primary target is Iran, because he has fully aligned with Israel’s foreign policy, and his main strategic opponent is China. He is also focused on consolidating control over the Western Hemisphere, something he is, unfortunately for Latin America, making progress on.

Because he does not regard Russia as enemy number one, he is largely indifferent. At the same time, he has no intention of fighting for Russian interests or for a settlement, and he readily backs down under pressure. In that sense, Trump is an unreliable partner for us—ideologically, politically, and tactically.

Still, when he proposed the diesel arrangement, it was correct for us to respond positively. Encouraging the friction between Trump and the rest of the West, and between Trump and Kiev, is a short-term advantage. We sell fuel in any case; selling it under these conditions is pragmatic.

We must keep two things in mind:

It will not last. Even if it works for Trump temporarily, he will drop the arrangement as soon as circumstances change. Trump does not control Kiev. Zelensky is already dismissing him publicly, essentially saying that Trump is a temporary figure whose time is running out, and that after the elections everything will return to the Biden-era approach that Europe prefers.

Zelensky is stalling because he sees the divisions in the West and understands that Trump’s power is limited. We are right to describe him as illegitimate and untrustworthy, but he is not an independent actor; he is a function of the broader Western system. We are not fighting Zelensky personally; we are fighting the collective West, of which Trump is only one part.

Trump’s overall line differs only marginally from that of the other globalists. He is not a supporter of multipolarity or of peace. He has also targeted BRICS and seeks to undermine independent centers of power. His main focus is simply on China, and in the Middle East he follows Israel almost without reservation. Russia ranks low in his priorities, perhaps sixth or seventh. He might prefer that Russia did not exist, but that is not his immediate task. On a narrow time horizon, his short-term calculations can overlap with ours. But unless he takes genuinely radical steps during this period of tension with Kiev, such as cutting off intelligence sharing or a real move away from NATO, the situation will quickly revert to the previous pattern.

Host: A natural question follows: can personal factors override pragmatism? Zelensky has been openly dismissive of Trump’s initiatives, calling them weak and essentially defying the White House’s calls to stop strikes on Russian refineries. Many observers now say Trump is pushing for elections in Ukraine because Zelensky has personally offended him and bruised his ego. In the short run, Trump is clearly driven by electoral calculation. But could this personal irritation turn into something more systematic: sustained U.S. pressure on Kiev to remove Zelensky, hold elections, and reshape the Ukrainian leadership over the longer term?

Alexander Dugin: Probably not. For Trump, the war in Ukraine is a secondary issue. He would prefer to hand it off to Europe entirely. He does want a degree of deference, and in practical terms we are fighting the United States on Ukrainian territory, since NATO without the United States is not a serious force. Trump wants to be listened to. But whenever the rest of the Western establishment—the globalists, the EU, NATO leadership, Mark Rutte, the Democrats, and the neoconservatives in his own party—unites against him, they have repeatedly been able to override his preferences on Ukraine and restore the previous course. There is little reason to expect that this time he will suddenly cut Kiev off. It is theoretically possible, but it does not fit his broader strategy of consolidating American hegemony in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump is consistent in his own way: consistent in supporting Israel, and consistent in not treating Russia as a top-tier adversary. He is not, however, a genuine advocate of peace or multipolarity. The most that can be said is that he dislikes us somewhat less than the other globalists do. That does not mean he is on our side or that we rank high in his priorities.

He can be talked out of any irritation with Zelensky. He has criticized and threatened Zelensky before and then simply moved on. Past behavior suggests the same outcome is more likely now.

Narrow windows of opportunity should still be used when they appear. If Trump were, for example, to ask Elon Musk to shut down Starlink for a couple of days, those days would be the moment to act decisively—to press the front, take ground, and deliver strikes without hesitation, because the window would close quickly. Waiting for Trump to sustain a coherent policy towards Ukraine is not realistic. He is also likely to lose control of Congress in the midterms, diesel deal or not. There will be no automatic end to the war. And once the Democrats strengthen, pressure on us will increase again. Trump’s promises cannot be relied upon.

Anything can happen, and we should retain room for maneuver. So far, our approach has been correct. But we should not expect Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to return and suddenly produce a grand settlement or infrastructure projects linking Alaska and Chukotka. Trump cannot stop the war alone, and after the midterms his position will weaken further.

Reliance on Trump is illusory. Using the internal divisions within the West, however, is both possible and necessary, and we are doing so. At the same time, Russian society needs to prepare for escalation and for serious pressure, not for the comforting idea that the conflict is about to end neatly.

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