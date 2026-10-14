Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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José Lozano's avatar
José Lozano
Oct 14

How can you conduct a serious geopolitical analysis without mentioning the dollar? It doesn’t address the Treasury Secretary’s international economic policy, tariffs, or the crackdown on tax havens and the City of London. It’s a very incomplete analysis.

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Dewit's avatar
Dewit
Oct 16

Top analysiert, dem ist nichts wesentliches hinzuzufügen.

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