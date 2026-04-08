Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Digital Dugin Edition: Iran war will change the world forever

Iran will never surrender — they live by the spirit of Karbala: earthly defeat for spiritual victory.
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Alexander Dugin
Apr 08, 2026

Iran will never surrender — they live by the spirit of Karbala: earthly defeat for spiritual victory.

Meanwhile, the White House is run by hardline Protestant fundamentalists whose main enemies are Iran, Muslims and Russia.

Who will prevail? 👆

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