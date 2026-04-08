Digital Dugin Edition: Iran war will change the world forever

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript651814Digital Dugin Edition: Iran war will change the world foreverIran will never surrender — they live by the spirit of Karbala: earthly defeat for spiritual victory.Alexander DuginApr 08, 2026651814ShareTranscriptIran will never surrender — they live by the spirit of Karbala: earthly defeat for spiritual victory.Meanwhile, the White House is run by hardline Protestant fundamentalists whose main enemies are Iran, Muslims and Russia. Who will prevail? 👆SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesEurasianism and Pakistan’s Strategic Location - Alexander DuginMar 25 • Alexander DuginDigital Dugin Edition: Trump is losing in the Middle EastMar 17 • Alexander DuginLeonid Savin: "America First is not about multipolarity"Mar 6 • Alexander DuginOpening Speech by the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin at Session 1: South and Pacific AsiaMar 5 • Alexander DuginEpstein lists just blew the lid off: The West is a satanic elite empire, collapsing in real time (Digital Dugin Edition)Feb 11 • Alexander DuginEpstein-Centric Power: A Structural Theory of the Western Elite | RadioRA Podcast | EP 3Feb 10 • Alexander DuginWestern Power Orbits the Epstein Nucleus | RadioRA Podcast | EP 2Feb 7 • Alexander Dugin