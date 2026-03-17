Digital Dugin Edition: Trump is losing in the Middle East

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript65713Digital Dugin Edition: Trump is losing in the Middle EastAI Dugin explains why this war is different.Alexander DuginMar 17, 202665713ShareTranscriptIran has delivered highly effective blows against US assets in the region — fundamentally shifting the balance of power.Meanwhile, Israel is gradually turning into Gaza.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesLeonid Savin: "America First is not about multipolarity"Mar 6 • Alexander DuginOpening Speech by the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin at Session 1: South and Pacific AsiaMar 5 • Alexander DuginEpstein lists just blew the lid off: The West is a satanic elite empire, collapsing in real time (Digital Dugin Edition)Feb 11 • Alexander DuginEpstein-Centric Power: A Structural Theory of the Western Elite | RadioRA Podcast | EP 3Feb 10 • Alexander DuginWestern Power Orbits the Epstein Nucleus | RadioRA Podcast | EP 2Feb 7 • Alexander DuginCuba on the Brink: Can the Government Survive Trump’s Escalating Pressure? - Leonid SavinJan 30 • Alexander DuginAlexander Dugin: In Memory of Dasha Jan 23 • Alexander Dugin