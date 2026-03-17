Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Digital Dugin Edition: Trump is losing in the Middle East

AI Dugin explains why this war is different.
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
Mar 17, 2026

Iran has delivered highly effective blows against US assets in the region — fundamentally shifting the balance of power.

Meanwhile, Israel is gradually turning into Gaza.

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