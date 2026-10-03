Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Kenneth Rasmussen's avatar
Kenneth Rasmussen
Oct 3

The good Professor Dugin misunderstands the Western enlightenment and equates it with John Locke and possessive individualism, missing its other integral threads and ideas (e.g. the Scottish Moralists, Rousseau, Herder, German idealism) that are part of the enlightenment and western philosophical tradition which brings back and integrates the communitarian and the social.

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Gabriel
Oct 4

I spoke with a french women and i asked her why people elected macron second time.She told me that if french would have choosen le pen or somebody else,rotschilds next day would have launched the civil war.It s easy to do that in france with so many nasty foreigners.But civil war is inevitable anyway and probably france will disapeare as a state.

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