The authors of Ontological Turn have many merits. But they are still under Western racist hypnosis of linear time. For them there are humans and terrans. Terrans are archaic, humans are Western modern. The savages and civilisation (in singular), unique, Western.

They miss the conceptualisation of Barbarians regarded by Western modern civilisation (in singular) as sub-civilisations. They are alter-civilisations. So there are humans (modern Westerners) and alter-humans (non-western or non-modern). Neither humans, nor terrans (savages).

Barbarians are western Premodern civilisations and non-western civilisations. Alter-humans should be thematised anthropologically.

They are sacred like terrans and highly sophisticated like western moderns. The western modernity doesn’t subsume all civilisations, it isn’t unique and universal. It is second world, neither first nor third, semi periphery - neither core, nor periphery.

The Ontological Turn in anthropology: Not just different worldviews of one shared reality, but different worlds altogether. A shift from epistemology (how we know) to ontology (what is)—taking alterity seriously without assuming nature/culture dualism.

Dividualism: The Ontological Turn’s Quiet Revolution

Western thought treats the person as an individual — bounded, autonomous, self-contained.

Marilyn Strathern (drawing on Melanesian ethnography) showed something far more radical: many people are better understood as dividuals.

A dividual is not a whole that enters into relations.

It is the relations.

Composed of ties, flows, obligations, and partial connections. The person is composite, partible, and only temporarily stabilized.

This is not “collectivism.”

It is a different ontology of the person.

The individual is an achievement of one particular world.

The dividual is the default in others.

Once you take this seriously, the entire grammar of agency, property, kinship, and politics has to be rewritten.

Do Kamo if you see what I mean.

The real cause of unrest in France is Macron. I can’t understand why? Why French chose him for second term? For the first term maybe they thought let’s try…. But second? Have they lost their minds?

Between capitalist humans and archaic terrans (earthlings) there is radical polarity. Agreed. But the polarity is much milder and a kind of continuum between the terrans and alter-humans.

The majority of Ontological Turn (being excellent in their multilateralism, world of worlds) are still left liberals. They share the blind belief in the progress however now accepted critically as doom, as a degenerative ratchet.

Contemporary left is progressive doomers. They imagine post-capitalism as post-apocalypse. AI is the Capital (Nick Land). As earthlings were suppressed by humans (de Castro-Danovski), the humans are doomed to be submitted by AI (SI according to Trump).

Post-nuclear war mad Max landscape is the updated version of communism-anarchy. Once more hallucinating anti capitalist left is serving as useful fool to the realistic and pragmatic capitalism. Both are wrong, but the capitalism is the worst. There should be another way out.

The concept of “idiot” is neither psychiatric diagnosis nor insult. It designates the pure individual, liberated from any kind of collective identity. The liberalism is the ideology openly promoting idiocy as norm and ideal. Race riot in France. The liberals did everything to ignite it. Trust the plan.

Maybe it would be better for French patriots to join the protests and overthrow the globalists? We miss Alain Soral it is his moment.