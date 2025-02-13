Here we are. The end of globalism. The end of Ukraine. The end of Canada. The End of EU. Enough. Lets serious things happen. Big boy's deal.

Is it possible to be on Trump's side and in the same time on the Iran's side, on Chinese side, on Palestinian side? Very difficult but... still possible. That is how multipolarity works.

No more fears and complexes regarding mutual sympathy between trumpists and Russians. Why should we be afraid of the globalists? They are doomed. Let us finish them on both sides. Us and you. It is the real Deal.

It is better to kick out Ukraine of the Russia-USA track. They are of no importance more. Their overestimated image was supported only by globalist propaganda (USAID payments). There is no such thing as Ukraine. Just ripples on the surface of the Russian-American relations.

The real problem is not Ukraine. There is no such entity in the real being. The problem is Middle East. Let's fix on it. It is serious.

I am really astonished. Exactly at the moment when USAID was dismantled by DOGE, the hostile comments under my posts are diminished in 100 times. There are certainly people who disagree with me. That is natural. But biased comments are reduced considerably.

Corrupted USAID founded neocon John Bolton is risking his freedom repeating old lies of Russia-gate concerning Tulsi Gabbard confirmation. I can testimony nobody in Kremlin drinks vodka. Not, to say, directly out of the bottle.

It is proven that Russian trace story is total fake. So Bolton can not intimidate anybody with his slandering speeches against Tulsi Gabbard. He himself will be investigated for treason. It simply doesn't work anymore.

We all need DOGE. Nobody is free from the corruption, because liberal globalists put their tentacles everywhere. Start to investigate bureaucracy corruption in US, very soon you arrive to the same phenomenon in other countries EU and Russia also.

There is a sort of international of corruption. Based on left liberal ideology. That is the most dangerous entity that lives in the Swamp. DOGE has no option but to kill it.

It is proven that Russian trace story is total fake. So Bolton can not intimidate anybody with his slandering speeches against Tulsi Gabbard. He himself will be investigated for treason. It simply doesn’t work anymore.

Share

Leave a comment