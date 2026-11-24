When people say that Ukraine is Europe, it is worth remembering the flip side as well: Europe may well turn into Ukraine.
So if a war breaks out, European countries could abandon their usual way of life and shift to a fascist pragmatic political model like the one that currently exists in Ukraine.
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Dugin: Europe could turn into fascist dictatorship to wage war against Russia
When people say that Ukraine is Europe, it is worth remembering the flip side as well: Europe may well turn into Ukraine.
When people say that Ukraine is Europe, it is worth remembering the flip side as well: Europe may well turn into Ukraine.
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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