Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alberto Dietz's avatar
Alberto Dietz
Oct 7

Putin is already seen by decent people all over the world as the last hope against omnicidal globalists.

Reply
Share
Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
Oct 7

The tiny hat parasites obsessively villify Putin to no end, and even try to use psyop by smear excrement on him in an attempt "claim him as a tiny hat" to no avail.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture