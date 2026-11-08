⛪️ I believe we should turn away from conspiracy theories and towards theology, towards religious doctrine. For everything began at the moment when we rejected the Church and laughed at its teachings: that eternity exists, that the soul exists, that the soul is immortal, that the Last Judgment awaits us, and that the struggle between angels and demons also runs through man himself and through our history.



📖 We laughed at all of this extensively and for centuries. We turned all kinds of knobs and had some trainee in a white coat demonstrate to the peasant, with the aid of his instruments, that lightning did not come from God.



🕊 For a very long time we mocked the traditional religions—not only Christianity, but Judaism and Islam as well, ultimately every religion. Now that laughter has turned into an ominous, diabolical laughter.



⚖️ It turns out that the idea that the devil no more exists than God was itself an idea of the devil. He carefully planted it in people’s minds and used it for his own purposes.



❗️ That is the new situation.



— Alexander Dugin, THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire



👉 Get your copy now:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784318/

What connects the Epstein scandal to the war in Ukraine, the crisis of international law, and the struggle for a multipolar world? For Alexander Dugin, these upheavals reveal a civilization at war with its own foundations and with the rest of humanity. In The Epstein Wars, the Russian philosopher examines the networks of power, money, intelligence, and technology that shape the West. Moving from Donald Trump and Zionism to Carl Schmitt, Martin Heidegger, and artificial intelligence, he argues that today’s geopolitical conflicts cannot be understood through politics alone. Behind them lies a deeper battle over sovereignty, faith, human nature, and the future of civilization.



As the unipolar order fractures and the prospect of world war draws closer, Dugin calls for a radically different vision: a world of sovereign civilizations, each free to determine its own destiny. Provocative and uncompromising, this book asks whether the West can escape the forces consuming it.

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