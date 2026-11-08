Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
12hEdited

To me God is invisible and genuinely loving and caring. Evil is quite the opposite.

Evil is not always easy to spot because he or she is always ahead of you hiding in plain sight. Evil is not human but a soul or force clinging to the Devil’s enslavement to physical, emotional and mental/intellectual reality, conditional transactions of rewards & advantages and addiction to emotional and chemical supply etc. etc. Human destiny is not to search for God but to maintain the connection because he never abandons you. Your destiny is to awaken from the darkness of evil, lies and false reality constructed by your false masters and prophets for thousands of generations.

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BilbosPalantir's avatar
BilbosPalantir
13h

“GOD IS DEAD” in USA the Christian is/was usurped by Zionism, yes in RUSSIA there exists the Russian Orthodox church the real thing, the stuff that Jesus was into, but when Dugin talks about ‘christianity’ he is NOT talking about the SHIT they sell in the USA;

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