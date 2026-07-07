Russian philosopher and political theorist Alexander Dugin told Al Mayadeen in an exclusive interview that Iran emerged victorious from the first phase of the US-Israeli war on the country, arguing that attempts to fracture the country's leadership and society had failed.
Dugin said the US' objective was to eliminate figures who defended Iran's identity and replace them with leaders willing to cooperate with the West, but "nothing of the sort happened." Instead, he argued, new leaders emerged "much stronger" while Iran responded by targeting strategic pressure points, including the Strait of Hormuz and US regional bases.
Although he believes that the war is far from over, Dugin argued that Iran has already demonstrated its ability to resist and overturn Western expectations.
Dugin: Iran Emerged Stronger Despite US-Israeli Pressure
Russian philosopher and political theorist Alexander Dugin told Al Mayadeen in an exclusive interview that Iran emerged victorious from the first phase of the US-Israeli war on the country, arguing that attempts to fracture the country's leadership and society had failed.