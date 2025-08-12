Dugin on Alaska and the Eurasian Monroe Doctrine
From past mistakes to a new vision of Russian power
Alexander Dugin mentions the sale of Alaska and the collapse of the Soviet Union as lessons in lost power, calling for a Eurasian Monroe Doctrine to match America’s dominion.
Renowned philosopher Alexander Dugin has spoken about what he considers Russia’s greatest mistake — an act that, in his view, makes even the sale of Alaska seem a comparatively minor surrender of national interests.
Online debates have flared up over the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for the end of this week in Alaska.
The unexpected choice of venue has reignited discussion over whether Russia was right to sell Alaska to the United States. Supporters of the decision note that, at the time, the country’s budget had been severely depleted by the Crimean War, and the sale brought in urgently needed funds. These were invested in the expansion of the railway network and the development of the Amur and Primorye regions. The deal also strengthened Russia’s relations with the United States and weakened British influence in North America. In addition, Russia acquired blueprints and production technology for the Berdan rifle, which enabled the rearmament of the army and contributed to avenging its defeat in the Crimean War during the Russo-Turkish War.
