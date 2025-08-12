Alexander Dugin

Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
I think that there is an Eurasian line from Atlantic to Pacific, Ancient Civilizations waiting the D-day.

frankly
We struggle in Northern Canada. With a captured aboriginal community that stops human development right from birth. If money could fix it, it would be paradise.

So a major meeting in our neck of the woods signals that yes, indeed, it is a area of potential. 500 years ago, there was total self sufficiency, now nothing works if the remote battery dies.

We need; workers, not more drugs. Schools, not better internet access. Sobriety, not insolent government bureaucracy micromanaging BS, while the biggest crimes are state initiatives. i.e. Nova Scotia's 25,000 dollar fine for walking in the woods.

Sure this is stereotyping, it's not all the community, you get a glimpse of the promise by how strong some are. Mass advertising has always had the message, look this is what life should be, compare to yours. Like most of media, a vicious lie.

