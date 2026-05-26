Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Dugin on Land vs. Sea

Alexander Dugin on the foundation of geopolitics
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Alexander Dugin
May 26, 2026

Global conflict is rarely just about shifting borders or temporary trade disputes; often, it is driven by a much older, structural rivalry. Here, Alexander Dugin breaks down the eternal friction between the civilization of the Sea and the civilization of the Land. This geographical and philosophical clash is not a passing historical phase, but the foundational axiom that governs all of geopolitics.

Multipolar Press
Dugin on Land vs. Sea
Global conflict is rarely just about shifting borders or temporary trade disputes; often, it is driven by a much older, structural rivalry. Here, Alexander Dugin breaks down the eternal friction between the civilization of the Sea and the civilization of the Land. This geographical and philosophical clash is not a passing historical phase, but the found…
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