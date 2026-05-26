Dugin on Land vs. Sea

Global conflict is rarely just about shifting borders or temporary trade disputes; often, it is driven by a much older, structural rivalry. Here, Alexander Dugin breaks down the eternal friction between the civilization of the Sea and the civilization of the Land. This geographical and philosophical clash is not a passing historical phase, but the foundational axiom that governs all of geopolitics.
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Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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