Alexander Markovics interviews Alexander Dugin about how Platonic philosophy shaped Europe, why liberalism is rooted in atomistic and feminist metaphysics, and how the Fourth Political Theory offers a path beyond modernity to a transcendent and hierarchically militant political order grounded in eternity.

1) Dear Prof. Dugin, in your book, Politica Aeterna, you describe how philosophy shapes and creates society, beginning with Platonic and Aristotelian thought and their influence on Europe. What is the essence of Political Platonism, how did it shape European society, and what kind of continuity exists between the thoughts of Plato and Christianity?

To begin, I share the traditional understanding that philosophical thought shapes reality. The political dimension is always embedded in philosophy. As Martin Heidegger noted in his Black Notebooks, we should not view political philosophy as a separate discipline. Politics is already contained within philosophy from its inception. It is therefore entirely artificial to attempt a division between the two. All philosophies carry implicit political consequences, and all political systems find their roots in specific philosophical traditions.

In the case of Plato, political thought and philosophical vision are absolutely homogeneous; a deep structural homology links them. Plato’s ontology — his concept of being, mind, nature, cosmos — is organized around vertical axes. These lead upward toward the realm of the good Agathon and ultimate unity. The One and the Good are identical, forming a transcendental principle: a heaven where the gods themselves ascend to contemplate the divine.

This vertical structure underlies all being. The soul mirrors this ascent: it is structured like a mountain, culminating in a peak from which transcendence becomes visible. A proper state mirrors this triangle — this ascent — with those capable of contemplation, those attuned to something beyond mere statecraft, standing at the summit. The Platonic state is therefore built as a pyramid crowned by guardians — warrior-philosophers who protect and serve the transcendent.

The philosopher-king rules not because of material power but because of his capacity to transcend himself, to commune with what lies beyond. Plato recognized that women, endowed with sufficient energy and spiritual strength, could also reach the level of guardianship. What matters is the contemplative capacity.

This figure at the summit — a prophet or seer — is the sacralized embodiment of authority. Such a model dovetails with the Christian empire, in which the emperor served as the katechon, the one who restrains chaos. This Christianized continuation of Political Platonism flourished in Byzantium and was later transmitted to Russia. In contrast, Western Christianity, following Augustine, introduced a division between the Church and temporal authority — between transcendence and worldly governance — disrupting the Platonic unity.

Charlemagne attempted to replicate the Byzantine model, and later, the Habsburg emperors continued this tradition. From Charlemagne to Nicholas II, Europe maintained a form of Christianized Political Platonism.

However, when the philosophical orientation shifted — when transcendence was abandoned in favor of immanentism — a new, secularized state emerged. Political Platonism gave way to Political Atomism. Accepting atomistic philosophy, which holds that all reality consists of disconnected atoms moving through the void, leads us to liberal political structures. Liberalism is the political expression of atomistic metaphysics. The result is the rejection not just of the state’s sacred mission but of the state as such, to make way for autonomous, rootless individual masses.

Thus, two opposing models arise: one vertical, symbolic, sacral — Political Platonism; and one horizontal, material, chaotic — Political Atomism. The former sees everything in politics as sacred and meaningful. The latter cuts off transcendence, creating sterile political systems lacking destiny or purpose.

Modern liberalism, cosmopolitanism, and individualism all stem from this atomistic logic. If we are Platonists, we must remain faithful to a higher vision. Atomism and liberalism are philosophical choices, not inevitabilities. The message of Political Platonism is this: destiny is illusory. Philosophical regime change is a matter of will.

They tell us, “You prefer the alternative, therefore you are subhuman, deviant, and dangerous.” Yet those who resist this pressure with strength endure. Even Donald Trump — though not a Political Platonist — represents a rejection of the final phase of liberal-atomistic degeneration. He reveals that the force once deemed inevitable can, in fact, be resisted. As with the Soviet Union — once thought eternal — liberalism too shall pass. It is merely a moment.

This empowers the return of Political Platonism. It is not archaic. It is eternal. It was the bedrock of Europe, of the West itself. The restoration of the vertical, symbolic order is not a fantasy; it is a real and necessary choice.

