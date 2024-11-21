Dugin praises Modi’s war on ‘colonial mindset’
India, Russia, and China are great civilizational states that need to reinvent themselves, the Russian philosopher has said
India plays a “crucial” role in the new global architecture and balance of power, Russian political scientist and philosopher Aleksandr Dugin has said in an interview with RT. This includes creating a “decolonized” mindset and shifting from “Western-controlled narratives,” he added.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event hosted by Russia House in New De…