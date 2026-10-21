All of this is somewhat strange. I condemn the genocide of the Palestinians, I support Russia’s position on Gaza, and I am a friend of Iran, but I certainly cannot take responsibility for the fact that right-wingers throughout the world consider Israel their number one enemy. Many do, yes. But without my involvement.
It is not that I entirely disagree with Netanyahu’s opinion. If I am designated the principal enemy, I may indeed become one. Although quite recently, Netanyahu himself acknowledged that I was the only person in Russia who regarded Judaism as a civilization.
This is a serious matter, especially considering what happens to Israel’s enemies. I am not inclined to take it too lightly.
I have been interested in Judaism for a very long time, and I know considerably more about this tradition than most people. And frankly, I try to understand what motivates them.
And yes, a great many conservatives (let us call them right-wingers) around the world follow my ideas on multipolarity, geopolitics, and the Fourth Political Theory with interest. But I am certainly not the instigator of anti-Zionist sentiment, although such sentiments exist among my supporters, and very many of them hold these views. There are also convinced Zionists among the traditionalists. Although the majority hold a different position.
I am a Russian Orthodox patriot, a supporter of Putin and of Russia as the Katechon, that is, the Third Rome.
And no one will dislodge me from this position. Netanyahu is a radical, extremist adherent of his own eschatology. I understand it, but I do not share it. I bear no responsibility for the worldwide right-wing anti-Zionist movement, although I share many of its ideas.
Ben-Gvir could even have come to visit us. My attitude towards Zionism is complex rather than simple. Among the Eurasianists was Yakov Bromberg, whose work I published. I appreciate certain ideas of Ze’ev Jabotinsky concerning the necessity of resisting Modernity and returning to Tradition. I am certainly not an antisemite in any sense (Arabs are Semites, and this fact alone renders the term meaningless).
In general, it is time for a serious discussion about where our religious and secular traditions are leading us. The Right (including the Jewish Right) speaks about this more coherently than the Left.
I am not the cause of “antisemitism in the West”; they came up with that themselves. Nor am I its consequence. I simply stand for the Russians, and for all other civilizations. I certainly do not deny Jews their right to be themselves, and I have never remotely called for their disappearance. But they cannot be allowed to destroy whomever they please. I am against that.
Every people that disappears impoverishes humanity. That is wrong. Jews must exist. So must Palestinians, Iranians, Whites, and Blacks.
Dear Alexander,
If I am honest I would have to write that I am surprised it took this long for Big Ears to turn his attention to you and come out with rubbish. But that, is the Netandnakhui that we have become accustomed to these past decades.
The israelis, the Jews, the Zionists only brought this upon themselves. Everything they do serves only to harden opinions about them. I am quite happy to agree that I, too, have been transformed by their behaviour and I have certainly changed my opinion as to what should happen to eliminate this problem.
I would venture to say that billions on this planet would advocate for the same, and this is set only to continue and gain strength.
Israel and everything it stands for, is an affront to humanity, and as such, there is only one thing that humanity can and will do... resist and fight until the problem is no more.
It's time to change the definition of antisemitism, for if they say that it is antisemitic to protest against the zionist genocide and apartheid, then antisemitism means antizionism — anti-jewish_fascism, — and for this change of meaning they can blame only their own hypocrisy.