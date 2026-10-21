All of this is somewhat strange. I condemn the genocide of the Palestinians, I support Russia’s position on Gaza, and I am a friend of Iran, but I certainly cannot take responsibility for the fact that right-wingers throughout the world consider Israel their number one enemy. Many do, yes. But without my involvement.

It is not that I entirely disagree with Netanyahu’s opinion. If I am designated the principal enemy, I may indeed become one. Although quite recently, Netanyahu himself acknowledged that I was the only person in Russia who regarded Judaism as a civilization.

This is a serious matter, especially considering what happens to Israel’s enemies. I am not inclined to take it too lightly.

I have been interested in Judaism for a very long time, and I know considerably more about this tradition than most people. And frankly, I try to understand what motivates them.

And yes, a great many conservatives (let us call them right-wingers) around the world follow my ideas on multipolarity, geopolitics, and the Fourth Political Theory with interest. But I am certainly not the instigator of anti-Zionist sentiment, although such sentiments exist among my supporters, and very many of them hold these views. There are also convinced Zionists among the traditionalists. Although the majority hold a different position.

I am a Russian Orthodox patriot, a supporter of Putin and of Russia as the Katechon, that is, the Third Rome.

And no one will dislodge me from this position. Netanyahu is a radical, extremist adherent of his own eschatology. I understand it, but I do not share it. I bear no responsibility for the worldwide right-wing anti-Zionist movement, although I share many of its ideas.

Ben-Gvir could even have come to visit us. My attitude towards Zionism is complex rather than simple. Among the Eurasianists was Yakov Bromberg, whose work I published. I appreciate certain ideas of Ze’ev Jabotinsky concerning the necessity of resisting Modernity and returning to Tradition. I am certainly not an antisemite in any sense (Arabs are Semites, and this fact alone renders the term meaningless).

In general, it is time for a serious discussion about where our religious and secular traditions are leading us. The Right (including the Jewish Right) speaks about this more coherently than the Left.

I am not the cause of “antisemitism in the West”; they came up with that themselves. Nor am I its consequence. I simply stand for the Russians, and for all other civilizations. I certainly do not deny Jews their right to be themselves, and I have never remotely called for their disappearance. But they cannot be allowed to destroy whomever they please. I am against that.

Every people that disappears impoverishes humanity. That is wrong. Jews must exist. So must Palestinians, Iranians, Whites, and Blacks.