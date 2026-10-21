Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Warren's avatar
John Warren
6d

Dear Alexander,

If I am honest I would have to write that I am surprised it took this long for Big Ears to turn his attention to you and come out with rubbish. But that, is the Netandnakhui that we have become accustomed to these past decades.

The israelis, the Jews, the Zionists only brought this upon themselves. Everything they do serves only to harden opinions about them. I am quite happy to agree that I, too, have been transformed by their behaviour and I have certainly changed my opinion as to what should happen to eliminate this problem.

I would venture to say that billions on this planet would advocate for the same, and this is set only to continue and gain strength.

Israel and everything it stands for, is an affront to humanity, and as such, there is only one thing that humanity can and will do... resist and fight until the problem is no more.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mikhail Rogov's avatar
Mikhail Rogov
6d

It's time to change the definition of antisemitism, for if they say that it is antisemitic to protest against the zionist genocide and apartheid, then antisemitism means antizionism — anti-jewish_fascism, — and for this change of meaning they can blame only their own hypocrisy.

Reply
Share
4 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture