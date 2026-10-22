It is possible that the unrest in France is a kind of rehearsal or preparation for what will come next: the start of civil war after inevitable victory of Marine Le Pen.
There are two Marine Le Pen: real and imagined. The real one is right centre sober politician, the imagined one is shadow of her father, who was far right person and who served as main demon for French (left liberal) politics. So accept her victory is impossible (bc of second).
The victory of Marine Le Pen means the end of French political class as we know it. Not because of real Marine who is conventional but because of imagined one. So French left and liberals are fighting against their hallucinations. And because of it the civil war is very likely.
Midterm elections in U.S. will change deeply political situation. The smallest details of them have immense significance. There will be a kind of reset in many fields.
There's a very real risk of civil war in France, but it won't come from Marine Le Pen's party, which stands for law and order and who has no benefit to provoke civil unrest, as it is poised to win next election cycle. The risk of a civil war comes more from Jean-Luc Mélenchon's LFI and the project for the french society it wants to implement, a project that is vastly rejected by a large part of the French population, which makes it impossible for Mélenchon to win next election cycle.
And he knows it, he also knows that in all probability he will be facing Marine Le Pen in the second round of the election, but won't be able to win in the end, which we'll not only be the worst sort of humiliation for him, but is also completely unacceptable for him and his side in a intelectual stand point and it would mean the end of his, and many of party members, political carrer, and end in shame. The prospect is not one that can be accepted, knowing there's an alternative: civil unrest leading to seizing power before next electoral round. This would be completely acceptable for many people within LFI and would be a much better prospect than the alternative. Of course given the fact that their policy they would implement once in power would be completely unacceptable by a majority of the French population, it would lead most likely into sold sort of a civil war.
But there's an other alternative scenario which might lead to civil war, it's not exactly because the liberal center sees Marine Le Pen's ideas, real or fantasized, unacceptable, as the French political center would much prefer having the extreme right in power than LFI. But the UE might not accept that outcome and intervene to stop the electoral process as it did in Romania. And it would be an opportunity for Macron to stay in power after his term's end. This would undoubtedly trigger civil unrest on a massive scale, and might end up in a civil war as well. This scenario, although it seems the same as the one you described, it is not, as the motivations are really different, as in this scenario the French political system won't fight the ideas, real or imagined, of Marine Le Pen, on the contrary they would gladly implement most of them and transform France into a dictatorship in order to maintain their liberal political agenda.
It is highly probable that the election of a new government in France will have to deal with the opposition and interference by the president of the European Commission, mrs. Von der Leyen, who wil certainly bypass or strongly force the Commission and the Council to interfere financially and otherwise, in and/or after the elections. She does not have democracy on her agenda. So yes indeed, Prof. Dugin, unrest on a high level can be expected.