It is possible that the unrest in France is a kind of rehearsal or preparation for what will come next: the start of civil war after inevitable victory of Marine Le Pen.

There are two Marine Le Pen: real and imagined. The real one is right centre sober politician, the imagined one is shadow of her father, who was far right person and who served as main demon for French (left liberal) politics. So accept her victory is impossible (bc of second).

The victory of Marine Le Pen means the end of French political class as we know it. Not because of real Marine who is conventional but because of imagined one. So French left and liberals are fighting against their hallucinations. And because of it the civil war is very likely.

Midterm elections in U.S. will change deeply political situation. The smallest details of them have immense significance. There will be a kind of reset in many fields.