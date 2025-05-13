Alexander Dugin

Donald Trump is particularising the universal state. This is why he is hated so much - he is putting the sword to the religion of the universals.

He is plenty of flaws, but recognising that absolutism and multipolarity don't mix, and trying to stop what could have easily metastasised into WW3 under the Democrats are big positives.

Nice one Alexander. Solid analysis. There is nothing contradictory in Dugin's thinking here.

Dugin’s ideological architecture is deeply mythopoetic and archetypal. His opposition to globalism (which he sees as a fluid, thalassocratic force) reflects a binary worldview: Land vs. Sea, Order vs. Chaos, Multipolarity vs. Unipolarity. Psychologically, this reveals: Manichaean thinking: He projects a moral geography where continental powers (Land) symbolize rooted identity and tradition, while maritime powers (Sea) represent rootless cosmopolitanism and nihilism.

His personal trauma (e.g., the assassination of his daughter Daria Dugina) likely reinforces his psychological need to view politics as an existential, civilizational war.

His “admiration” of Trump is projective identification: he sees in Trump (and American populists) the archetype of “continental resistance” within the Sea power itself.

Thus, his shift is not cognitive dissonance but a sublimation of his own anti-globalist psychodrama onto any actor who fits his Land power mythos, even within the USA.

At the level of pure logic, Dugin’s position appears consistent within his own metaphysical system:

He opposes liberal globalism, not America per se.

Trump’s “America First” nationalism and critique of globalist elites logically aligns with Dugin’s multipolarity thesis.

Thus, supporting American populists is not hypocrisy but an extension of his “distributed Heartland” concept.

However, logically, his argument has slippery slopes:

• He conflates anti-globalism with virtuous land power, even when land powers can be oppressive.

• He essentializes civilizations as monolithic “Heartlands”, ignoring internal diversity and contradictions.

Hence, while internally coherent, his logic is rigidly metaphysical, prone to oversimplifications.

3. Historical Analysis

Historically, Dugin’s geopolitical framing draws from Halford Mackinder, Carl Schmitt, and Eurasianist thinkers.

• His interpretation of Anglo-Saxon thalassocracy vs. Eurasian land powers revives 19th–20th century geopolitics but overlooks post-Cold War transformations.

• The idea of the USA as a homogeneous “globalist” entity ignores historical periods of isolationism, anti-imperialism, and populist nationalism.

• His invocation of Bismarckian Realpolitik suggests a cyclical view of history, where great powers inevitably clash in a civilizational struggle.

Critically, Dugin’s historical lens is selective and archetypal, romanticizing continental empires while demonizing sea powers.

4. Geopolitical Analysis

Geopolitically, Dugin’s “distributed Heartland” is a strategic adaptation:

• It reflects Russia’s diminished capacity to impose a Eurasian hegemony, shifting instead to supporting “civilizational pluralism”.

• His support for American populism is a pragmatic move to foster internal divisions within the USA, weakening its globalist agenda.

• The idea of “every Heartland for itself” resonates with emerging multipolar realities (China, India, BRICS+, etc.), though it risks encouraging regional authoritarianism.

However, his geopolitics downplay the complexity of global interdependence (e.g., economic globalization, transnational threats like climate change).

5. Sociological Analysis

Sociologically, Dugin’s appeal to American populists taps into:

• Anti-elitist resentment (against the “Davos class”, tech monopolies, woke capitalism).

• A revival of traditionalism, nationalism, and conspiracy theories (e.g., Great Reset).

• His framing of “land vs. sea” maps onto cultural wars: rural vs. urban, traditional values vs. progressive cosmopolitanism.

Yet, his sociological model:

• Ignores class dynamics within Heartlands (oligarchies, social inequalities).

• Simplifies the complex identity politics of Western societies into civilizational binaries.

Dugin’s synthesis appeals to movements on both Left and Right that feel alienated by liberal globalism, yet risks becoming an ideological mirror image of the globalism it opposes—a rigid, exclusionary essentialism.

Synthesis: Is This a “Turn” or a Continuity?

Dugin’s “admiration” of Trumpist America is not a true ideological conversion, but:

• A tactical alliance framed within his multipolar civilizational theory.

• An example of strategic adaptability in narrative warfare.

• A logical extension of his anti-globalist metaphysics applied within the USA itself.

Thus, it is both a continuity and a situational recalibration—Dugin remains consistent in his Eurasianist ontology, merely expanding the theater of struggle into America’s internal contradictions.

