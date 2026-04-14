Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Yesterday we had a great and beautiful celebration—indeed, more than one: we marked Cosmonautics Day and another of the brightest holidays of the year. I suggest we begin with this very topic. Let us talk about the importance of these events and their impact, including on the global level.

Alexander Dugin: You know, as I stood at the solemn liturgy and the Paschal matins, I kept thinking about the content of what we celebrate. Seeing so many people in the churches, inspired by this joy, I found myself asking a strange question: do we even understand—ordinary people who come to have their Easter cakes blessed—the meaning of this feast today? Do its meanings truly reach us?

I decided to listen closely to every sung and proclaimed word, setting aside my theological knowledge and philosophical concepts. And I began to feel somewhat uneasy. We hear: “Christ has overcome death.” Yet death still exists. We hear: “Christ has brought peace.” Yet humanity wages war just as it did two thousand years ago. We hear about truth, yet delusions only grow more rigid.

It turned out that all these messages are addressed to a person who, by default, is supposed to possess a deep spiritual culture and an understanding of a reality that extends far beyond the body. The Good News of Christ consisted in the fact that the spiritual world is structured differently from how Old Testament humanity understood it. But why was this such a shock two thousand years ago?

Because the Jewish tradition also shaped a spiritual world, yet it was governed by different ideas about the fate after death. It was believed that the souls of all people, including the forefather Adam, inevitably entered Sheol, into hell. The distinction between God and the world seemed insurmountable, no matter how one might strive. And this image of a closed spiritual world was pierced and overcome by the coming of Christ. One reality gave way to another—an open one. And this realization is extraordinarily important for us today.

Everything we encounter in the Church is connected precisely with this: with the fact that, through Christ, His suffering on the cross, and His resurrection on the third day, another spiritual world was opened to us. This is a revolutionary religious revelation, yet it is addressed to people who are not merely aware of the existence of this world, but who feel at home in it with confidence and maturity. To those who understand what it can be and rejoice that, through Christ’s sacrifice, it has become precisely that for us.

However, looking at the beautiful people in the church—young people, those of middle age, the elderly with open eyes and hearts—I realized one thing. With the exception of a rooted, practicing flock possessing spiritual skills, the majority present hardly understands the essence of what is taking place. Even if everything were explained in modern Russian, one would have to begin from the very basics. To understand what is being sung in the Paschal service, why we “drink the new drink,” and why and where we go “with joyful feet,” requires an enormous spiritual culture. In the past, its foundations were given even to the simplest estates, to the peasantry, whereas today we have largely lost this culture. We have lost the ability to grasp even the basic meanings of this great feast.

I had hoped that in his Paschal message His Holiness the Patriarch would attempt to bring these meanings closer to the people. We are now at a turning point in history: people are increasingly turning to religion, to questions of God, the soul, immortality, and the end of the world—especially when there is so much death and suffering around us. And although the messages were written with great spiritual elevation, they were texts of theologians for theologians. The image of “spring in the spirit,” proposed by the Patriarch, is beautiful, but what does it mean for the ordinary person?

For a churched individual, whose daily life is filled with prayer, this message is meaningful. Yet for the modern Russian person—post-Soviet, shaped by the liberal era—this theological layer does not resonate automatically. We often ignore it in sermons or confine ourselves to proper moral instruction. I do not condemn anyone, but I saw a vast deficiency in our existence: the absence in society of an adequate understanding of the spiritual world.

Host: Allow me to suggest: perhaps many people come to church and listen to the service, as it were, beyond words. That is, they do not focus on the specific meanings of what is being said, but perceive the very melodiousness, the calm that is conveyed through these prayers, the voices of the priests performing the chants. Perhaps it is not always about the words, but about an inner sense of this very melody?

Alexander Dugin: Yet precisely in the Gospel read at Pascha it is said that in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God, and through this Word all things were made. In the Greek original, this is the Logos. So how can we, considering ourselves Christians and coming to the Church of Christ, which is built around the incarnation of the Word, be content merely with melodies, intonations, or kind facial expressions? There is a deep contradiction in this. The Logos is thought, the Logos is spirit, and God is spirit.

When we are told about love, it is a particular kind of love connected to the spiritual world. In the Greek original, the term used is agape, which in the Christian context can never be applied to carnal love. This word denotes an entirely different level of relationship; therefore, even the very concept of “love,” which constantly resounds in the church, requires special interpretation.

Of course, it is good that people come, that they enter the church at least once a year to affirm their faith, even if it is still in its infancy. This is very important, and I do not criticize anyone. I only want to speak about the enormous void in our lives where the spiritual world ought to be. For the entire Good News, the traditions, the sacraments, the sermons, and the prayers—all of this is addressed precisely to it.

Many today are entirely unaware of the existence of this world, or no one has reminded them of it. How are they to listen? How are they to apply it? One can, of course, say: there is no need to interpret or understand anything, simply come—and that is already good. And I agree with this. It is better to go to church and listen to the truth proclaimed by the priests in the most uncritical manner. Even if you do not understand it at all, accept it as absolute truth and follow it with minimal reflection.

However, the nature of the human being is to be a rational soul, unlike, for example, a monkey, a blade of grass, or the flowers now in bloom. Perhaps Christ is addressed to them as well, but first and foremost He calls to the thinking soul—that is, to us. Even if we consider ourselves simple people, we are still thinking souls. Man was not conceived and created as an idiot: he bears within himself that dimension to which the message of Christ is addressed at its deepest level. This message is intelligent; it is bound up with immense realities of the spiritual world.

And this spiritual world, from which the Church begins, has receded into the shadows. It has not disappeared anywhere; it remains primary, but in our everyday life it plays almost no role. We manage to reduce all the events of life to rational, material causes and effects, overlooking what is most important. Now is the time to return constantly and everywhere to this spiritual dimension. Without it, we will explain nothing: neither in politics, nor in society, nor in the economy. Everything will fall apart. The spiritual world is what connects people with one another; it binds the people and the authorities, time and space, generations and families.

If marriage has no sacred meaning, no one will respect it or consider it indissoluble. Only when we understand that the family is a sacrament, and explain how it is connected with the soul, with God, and with the resurrection of the dead, do the priest’s words—“the two shall become one flesh”—acquire power. Without this explanation, our society will lose its persuasiveness. We will not be able to explain what we are fighting for, what civilization we represent, and what we are struggling against. The understanding of the spiritual world in Christianity is ceasing to be something optional or secondary.

This is not an ideology or an artificial intellectual construct. What we are speaking about is the recollection of a vast and decisive reality that we have forgotten and lost. It lives within the Church, and it is vital for us to restore it. Easter takes place regardless of whether we understand it or not—that is its greatness. Yet in order to be fully human within a fully realized state, we must accept the will of God and acknowledge the invisible world with its absolute and eternal foundations. This is absolutely essential.

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