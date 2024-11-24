Kathmandu (Keshav Bhattarai): On November 23, 2024, with the support of the Russian House in Nepal, a conference by philosopher and political scientist Alexander Dugin was held at the Russian House in Kathmandu on the theme “Emerging Multipolarity: South Asian Context”(Зарождающаяся многополярность: южноазиатский контекст). The conference gathered numer…