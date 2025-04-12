Thinking and its Authorities

Martin Heidegger is to the highest extent a fundamental author. He belongs among those figures in the history of thought that are unavoidable. Many things can be omitted, considered optional, perused at leisure. But there is something that demands careful and thorough study. Without such study our notions [представления; notions, views, concepts, ideas; this term will be considered explicitly and in detail below; until then, it is usually translated as notions] about thinking, philosophy, [and] the history of culture will be defective, incomplete, fragmentary, and hence unreliable.

Heidegger is indispensable for anyone who lives in today's world, in today's Russia, and tries at least somehow to ground the fact of his availability [наличия], presence [присутствия]. More often than not, of course, we do not have to speak of presence: after all, "presence" etymologically means "to be nearby the essence" [быть при сути; the word “суть” will later take on a special meaning; until the author effects that change explicitly, it will be translated as “essence”], but who now is "nearby the essence"? But maybe we can at least ponder over availability? Even he who raises a question about his availability but slightly cannot bypass Heidegger.

It is impossible to think, and in particular to think about one's availability, about oneself, about the world, about life and death, without relying on one or another school of thought. If we do not ourselves know which philosophical system lies at the basis of our thinking, that does not mean that there is no such system. There surely is one: after all, our thoughts and notions are drawn from somewhere. If we attend carefully to the content of our own consciousness, take an approximate inventory of it, we can notice that one thing in it is from Plato, another from Aristotle, a third is consonant with Descartes' teaching, a fourth with Hegel's dialectic; some thoughts are taken from the arsenal of theology, some from Marxism; in some things the influence of Kant is apparent, and somewhere a fragment of Nietzscheism shines. The fact that philosophy does not reach us directly, not immediately, but through hundreds of half-anonymous echoes - in school, family, society, media, education, everyday conversations and disjointed consumer culture - changes nothing.

It seems to us that we ourselves think, but such an illusion arises only from ignorance or a poor education. We need only begin to work on ourselves for it to become clear that we constantly quote, and more often than not those sources whose existence we do not surmise. For precisely that reason, any person who wishes to think honestly will begin with a determination of the authorities and reference-systems of thought in philosophy, science, art.

A thinking person is always somewhat a philosopher. A philosopher always belongs to some school of thought: either he follows religious philosophy, or he is a Kantian, or a Hegelian, or a liberal, or a Marxist, or a Freudian, or a positivist, or a Nietzschean, or a structuralist, or a supporter of the "philosophy of life", or a solipsist, or an existentialist, or a materialist, or a Darwinist, etc. In very rare instances, a philosopher is capable of carrying out an interesting and original synthesis of different schools; and even more rarely, with gaps in the centuries, those thinkers appear who blaze new trails and actually open new horizons for the rest of humanity. These are great people, who mark the milestones of the thinking of all humanity; and it remembers them for centuries and honours them.

He who understands the great [thinkers] and takes one of the possible philosophical positions secures for himself the status of a philosopher, a full-fledged thinking entity [существо]. And here is the most important honesty: one must in the first place bow before an authority (even if also with a "secret thought" of later overthrowing him) and think about oneself and the world in the inner hall of great ideas and theories. Those, too, who strive for originality at once and at any cost are not kept long in philosophy; their place is the market.

Share

Leave a comment

Martin Heidegger: The Philosophy of Another Beginning. English translation Michael Millerman.

https://millermanschool.com/