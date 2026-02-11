Host: So, Monday may become another “Monday of destiny” in the United States—or it may not; we do not yet know for certain. In American cinema there is often the term “collapse”: this is what they call the state in which everything begins to fall apart like a house of cards, above all from an ideological standpoint.

In your view, can this entire story with the Epstein files, and what congressmen—and perhaps the rest of the world—are learning, be regarded as the beginning of a real collapse of the Western world? A collapse in terms of ideology, philosophy, morality, and everything else. Can we say that this process has already begun physically?

Alexander Dugin: I think that is entirely correct: this is exactly how everything should be understood. If one looks objectively at the effect produced by the publication of the Epstein files—even in such a redacted form, with black bars and an incomplete set (they say that only three to six million files have been published, and since they were carefully selected, these are surely not the harshest)—then, based on what we see and what is now publicly available, one can say that this is not merely a scandal comparable to Iran-Contra or other historical precedents. This is a collapse, a genuine downfall of the entire Western world.

In fact, over the past week, an event of such colossal importance has taken place that we, from our Eurasian vantage point, naturally cannot fully assess what is happening. I noticed that many people write on social media: “The West is boiling, the East is silent.” That is, what is happening in the West is something we have simply not yet comprehended—that the West no longer exists. However we may have related to it—whether we fought it, befriended it, oriented ourselves towards it, or cursed it—we could not have imagined that the West represented such a system of a diabolical civilization, at the center of which stand Satanic cannibalistic sects that eat children, traffic women, carry out provocations around the world, manipulate financial markets and political processes, and stage “black masses” and global orgies.

The entire political, economic, scientific (take note), educational, financial, cultural, media, ideological, journalistic, and sporting elite of the West is involved in this. Conspiracy theories spoke of it; we treated them with humor, and even in our political propaganda, during the war with the West, we did not rely on them—we considered it too much. Yet now all conspiracy theories have not merely been confirmed; they have surpassed every previous version. The Rothschilds are there, U.S. presidents are there, current and former secretaries of state, the entire financial, scientific, and political elite of both parties—Republicans and Democrats alike.

Including the leaders of MAGA—which is, of course, a complete shock. Including Thiel and Bannon, who represent two cores of the MAGA movement, Trump himself, and everything we know as the West. In America and in Europe, in royal families, in democratic France, and in the economic giant BlackRock—everywhere there are Satanists, pedophiles, and cannibals. Everywhere.

This is despite the fact that the coded language of these files has not yet been deciphered and that many names remain unknown. Yet scandals have already begun. In Europe, by the way, mass resignations and criminal cases have started: Mandelson has been dismissed, Starmer is on the brink, Jack Lang, the former French minister of culture, is under criminal prosecution. They write that Trump, from morning till night, like a madman, like someone accursed, is calling European leaders with demands and threats so that they will not open criminal cases based on the Epstein list—and it is clear why: Trump is one of the principal figures there. Absolutely all of these assumptions—not even assumptions, simply hypotheses that until the last moment seemed insane—are now being confirmed.

Yesterday there was a sensation: Karina Shulyak, Epstein’s last lover, who spent ten years with him and to whom he bequeathed hundreds of millions of dollars (they say he even wanted to marry her), stepped out of the shadows. She is from Belarus, a dentist, a woman of average appearance, yet it is reliably known that she was his lover during the past decade. Recently she wrote: “You know, Jeffrey is a good person; Jeffrey is not guilty.” She says: “Well yes, of course, the political elites engage in cannibalism, eat children, and stage Satanic masses—but Jeffrey has nothing to do with it: he simply blackmailed them, he was drawn into it, he had no other choice, he worked for various intelligence services; therefore he is a good man, while what happened there and what I was involved in—that truly was monstrous.” Imagine such statements coming from such a witness, such a figure.

