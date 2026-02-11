Playback speed
Epstein lists just blew the lid off: The West is a satanic elite empire, collapsing in real time (Digital Dugin Edition)
“The West is the toxic core from which the rest of the world must escape, and a new, non-Western order must be built.”
Feb 11, 2026
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
