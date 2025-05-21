Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

EU globalists launched Ukraine proxy war to weaken 🇷🇺Russia & destroy 🇺🇸MAGA.

May 21, 2025
They’re the Deep State and Zelensky is their attack dog.

In this week’s Dugin Digital Edition, AI Dugin explains why the European Union is hellbent on continuing the Ukraine conflict.

