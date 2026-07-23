Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: The first topic—and of course the most important and most widely discussed right now—is the renewed confrontation between the United States and Iran. The intense phase has already lasted about seven or eight days. The temporary ceasefire that was signed is no longer in effect. Right now we see the two countries exchanging strikes, but still rather restrainedly, it seems to me—though I could be wrong. I’d like to know what we should expect next, because two main assumptions are circulating: either they will trade some fire and then restore a ceasefire, or, on the contrary, this will lead to much greater escalation, and for now both sides are simply waiting each other out. There is also a report from The Washington Post that, after the losses the United States has suffered in this confrontation with Iran, they are preparing a very powerful operation and are trying somehow to secure the Strait of Hormuz so that shipping can pass through it unhindered. What should we expect?

Alexander Dugin: I believe we have now reached the point where the entire public-relations campaign—Trump’s marketing-style posts aimed at calming the markets (the stock exchanges, the Dow Jones and other indices)—and the speculation, including economic speculation, around the war has hit its limit. The war between America and Iran has moved from the realm of declarations into the realm of reality. Only now, and in earnest. Iran has long been feeling this on its own skin: it has suffered enormous losses among its leadership. For Iran this has been serious for a long time; for the United States it was still just a game. Now they have announced seventeen American soldiers killed—I think the real figure has already passed a hundred over this whole period; they have simply begun to admit it. The point is not that the soldiers died—they died earlier, and American soldiers have been dying steadily in this clash with the Iranians—but that far more have been killed than is acknowledged.

The very fact that they have started admitting it means they have crossed some kind of internal prohibition. Originally everything was treated like a computer game: press a few buttons and instantly the leadership in Iran changes, the nuclear weapons disappear, they go and kiss the boot of Ben-Gvir and other radical racists from Israel, everything falls into place, the platforms open for explosive growth of the American and global economies, and Trump is the “king of the world.” Up to a certain point America tried to maintain that appearance. It is no longer possible.

When the Iranians showed that they are a tough nut to crack, that they are a civilization-state, that they are a subject in world politics rather than an object, that they are a pole of the multipolar world—and this is no reproach to the other Islamic states and societies that make a great show of themselves, work themselves into a frenzy, beat their chests and shout “Allahu Akbar,” yet in practice turn out to be little more than obedient puppets of the West and Israel. Despite all their loud pathos and cruelty, they prove to be obedient little rodents. Against the background of these Islamic “rodents,” genuine Shiite Iran demonstrates what it means to be a Muslim, to be a believer, to be independent, to be free, to wage a real holy war—jihad. Not by attacking the weak, the poor and the helpless who cannot defend themselves, but by throwing down a challenge to the real, absolute evil in the world: the United States and Israel.

Iran has shown what it means to be independent, sovereign and truly believing. This is also the awakening of Iran itself, which, without war and without any radical change in policy over recent decades, had begun to stagnate. People there too had started saying: “We keep waiting for the final battle, we talk about it constantly, and it never comes.” Like in the film The Desert of the Tartars: they wait for Gog and Magog, and they never arrive, and people begin to despair of their own faith. Suddenly that faith was completely renewed by the American-Israeli aggression—and now Iran is real. This war will be real, because Iran has already lost everything it could lose; from this point on it can only gain, defending its sovereignty, independence, dignity and true faith to the last Iranian.

Within Islam this is an example of extraordinary, genuine resistance that the Americans never counted on. They assumed everything would be theatrical, that they would buy off the Iranian elite, remove the dissenters, install fully compliant figures, and that the entire pathos of preparation for the final battle that had been cultivated in Iran for half a century since Ayatollah Khomeini’s revolution would simply collapse. It did not collapse. Now it is the turn of the system that proclaimed itself absolutely invincible to begin collapsing. And here everything is only just beginning.

They have started admitting losses among their own armed forces. One of the senior officers of the U.S. Navy has died—they claim it was in some non-combat incident, a helicopter crash, but he is dead; this is the “fog of war,” no one knows the full story. In short, the Americans are beginning to acknowledge that they are taking casualties. Strikes on American bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, constant attacks on Israel, and the targeting of the economic and technological infrastructure of U.S. allies in the Middle East (including the desalination plants Iran hit)—all of this shows that the Iranians understand the situation correctly: either they win, or they cease to exist. There is no middle ground.

Host: Could we discuss the question of compromise and agreement for a moment? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that his country can end the military confrontation with the United States and move to a negotiated settlement once it gains the advantage on the battlefield. He sees two possibilities: ending the war through capitulation, or gaining the upper hand and only then entering talks on a new agreement. Looking at it this way, a similar situation has already occurred before, but it was achieved not through military success, but through the effective economic tactic of closing the Strait of Hormuz, which caused intense global discontent and forced the United States to seek a compromise in order to restore a ceasefire and ease pressure on the oil market. Why shouldn’t Iran now, in addition to the Strait of Hormuz, also close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—or ask the Yemenis to do so—in order to secure and even strengthen the same economic leverage?

Alexander Dugin: I think that is about to happen—the closing of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Iranians will fight to the end; they are extremely consistent. Even when they agreed to negotiations with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, they set very serious conditions. Trump assumed he could outsmart everyone—but he is a con man, a pure swindler. Trump is simply a dirty, aggressive killer and fraud who never stands by his word. The Iranians understand this better than anyone.

Host: But is he like that only toward Iran? Is he exactly the same toward everyone else?

Alexander Dugin: If he behaves that way toward some, he behaves exactly the same toward others. Make no mistake: we are dealing with an unhinged maniac who keeps no promises, who constantly changes his position on every issue according to the momentary situation—market, political, whatever. He is a genuine fraud. His own America is cursing him; his own voters are turning away. Everything about him is clear: he came to power under the noble slogans of fighting the “deep state,” yet he betrayed everyone he possibly could. He has zero authority in any sphere. The Democrats hated him before and still hate him; now even his own electoral base deeply despises him. As for how the rest of the world views America—there is nothing left to say. It is finished.

But that is less important than his internal motivation. He came with certain ideological principles that were genuinely attractive: traditional values, a return to religion, focus on domestic problems, publication of the Epstein files, the arrest of everyone involved in pedophilia, cannibalism and the other atrocities committed by members of the American and European elites. He promised all of that. He promised to end wars, including the war in Ukraine. American sociology has the concept of the “Fourth Turning”: Trump’s supporters identified the fourth stage of the cycle with the era of Biden and the globalists, and after his election many sincerely believed a “golden age” was about to begin. They believed he would fight for “America First” and dismantle the deep state.

He betrayed everything and everyone. Why? Many say, as you correctly noted, that he is under Israeli influence, that he has been taken hostage, blackmailed with compromising material—his own participation in those filthy, satanic orgies at Epstein’s—or by some other means. It no longer matters. He has completely lost face everywhere: before European partners, before the American public, among his own supporters, and in the eyes of the world. The Iranians were prepared to reach a reasonable agreement even with this maniac, but it is impossible. One cannot negotiate with such creatures. When the Iranians now speak of readiness to return to the negotiating table, it is largely for form’s sake—they are ready for nothing of substance. They understand perfectly well what they are dealing with. The next round of talks will be possible only when Iran has an even stronger negotiating position.

That means tens or even hundreds of thousands of American dead returned home; the closing of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by the Houthis; fierce fighting for the coastal zones; the cutting of the undersea fiber-optic cables that run through the Strait of Hormuz; strikes on the critical economic infrastructure of America’s Arab allies within range of Iranian missiles. We shall see what the next turn of events brings.

Host: You mentioned tens or even hundreds of thousands of American corpses being sent back to the United States. So are we already looking at the real possibility of a full-scale ground operation?

Alexander Dugin: They talk about it every day.

Host: Talk is one thing. What will the actual actions be?

Alexander Dugin: Of course we cannot know for certain what will happen. I am not claiming to see the future; I am describing how the Iranians themselves see the situation: if the escalation continues, they will fight to the death. They will defend every inch of Iranian soil. Thirty million people have volunteered—one in three Iranians—to defend their country. That includes supporters of the doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) and, interestingly, the political opposition as well. In the face of American-Israeli aggression they are united. Iranian society is completely united and filled with absolute determination to defend the homeland.

Neither drones nor pure economic pressure will decide this. Look at Iran’s geography, at the Zagros Mountains—they are virtually impassable. If a ground operation begins, it can drag on for decades, and that will be fatal for the United States. The Iranians will stand to the last. There will of course be enormous losses on the Iranian side, but no one can stop this war now. Trump cannot end it on his own terms, because the Iranians are dictating very hard conditions. He twists, he lies, he threatens, he insults. He behaves—there are no polite words for it—like a terrorist, like Zelensky. Wherever you look, it is the same model: like something out of Zelensky’s old Kvartal 95 comedy troupe, only soaked in blood. Whether in the United States or in Ukraine—the pattern is identical: lies, deception, cruelty, sadism. No agreements, no reality—just the unhinged policy of global maniacs. Who learned from whom is already impossible to say—whether the Americans from the Ukrainians or the Ukrainians from the Americans—but right now they behave in a strikingly similar way on the world stage. The Iranians have understood this the hard way: their political, religious, spiritual and military leaders were treacherously murdered without any justification, under false pretexts—exactly as the Americans occupied Iraq and later overthrew Gaddafi in Libya. Pure lies in the service of the most brutal hegemonic plans.

That is why, in my view, we must conclude that negotiations with this overreaching Western power no longer work. They are worthless; we have learned that from our own experience. One can talk about anything, but nothing changes: Washington’s support for Kiev continues, everything goes on as before. I believe the Iranians are showing an example—to us and to the whole of humanity. And to China, which is next. And to North Korea—a proud and strong country, but one that cannot resist alone. We need to build the Eurasian axis that Trump himself recently mentioned. Trump is apparently receiving his first lessons in geopolitics from his neoconservative tutors: he has suddenly discovered the existence of a Eurasian axis consisting of Russia, Iran, China and North Korea. Some claim Zionist agents misled him and that we are the good guys who will not play along—but that leads nowhere. It is far more realistic, thoughtful and responsible for Russia to prepare to defend this Eurasian axis. It exists because any state that claims sovereign politics, a multipolar world and independence from the Hegemon is automatically the Hegemon’s enemy. Trump came to power promising to roll back global hegemony. He did not roll it back—he expanded it. He has pursued aggressive unipolar policies with methods and on a scale that even his globalist predecessors did not dare. He arrived on a wave of anti-globalism and became an even more aggressive, bloodier globalist.

Continue: