Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Political Wisdom's avatar
Political Wisdom
7dEdited

America is destroying Europe, and Europeans, blinded by their hatred of Russia, cannot see it. Israel is targeting Europe through its American proxy. The wounds of past European humiliations run deep, and they have not been forgotten. Europe, the Ancient Rome long blamed for the destruction of the Temple, has now run into the crosshairs of Israel for refusing to back it in the Middle East against Iran and for censuring it on Gaza.

The American-Israeli axis wants Russia to flip from Iran to the American side and thereby check and mate China. After the diesel deal and sanctions waiver, Russia & USA are discussing the construction of American data centres that would run on Russian nuclear power.The aim is to degrade Russia by using Zelensky in Ukraine, force a catastrophic war that consumes Europe and Russia into mutually assured destruction, force Russia to flip toward America, and isolate both China and Islamist states.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sentient Bot's avatar
Sentient Bot
7d

Dear Western World: Once you let the Zionists get away with Genocide, anything goes, that includes you eventually receiving the same genocidal treatment that the Palestinians experience everyday…..where you live….

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture