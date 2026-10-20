Alexander Dugin argues that Europe is no longer facing ordinary protests but the rise of permanent forces of disorder, driven by mass immigration, elite ideology, and the deliberate dismantling of social order.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: We’d like to talk about the fact that Europe is being swept by another powerful wave of protests driven by the rapid rise in the cost of living, housing prices, and education costs. France has found itself at the very center of events—last week we already discussed the tense dynamics in that country with experts. Maria Zakharova posted a very expressive video about what’s happening in Europe and posed the rhetorical question: “Surely the Russians aren’t to blame again?”—directly pointing out that the causes of this deepest crisis are purely internal, not external.

Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], the scale of the European protests right now does look extremely serious. How deep are the real socio-economic and systemic problems of the West, and where might all this turbulence lead in the near future?

Alexander Dugin: What’s happening in Europe right now does not, if you like, have any single isolated cause. It’s not simply a local reaction to one particular government decision or another price hike. Processes of this kind have been going on there continuously.

In this respect we are observing a phenomenon that rather resembles classical chaos theory—when a small, seemingly insignificant event or an individual case of injustice (and there are plenty of those in any society) suddenly provokes a disproportionately massive reaction. After that the process is set in motion according to the snowball principle and acquires an exponential character.

At the same time, an important peculiarity must be noted: in France, starting from a certain historical moment, this kind of behavior by the street masses—gigantic demonstrations, pogroms, the seizure of shops, arson, and direct aggression against the police—has essentially turned into a stable national tradition.

Beginning with the May events of 1968, when street protests engulfed France and ultimately cost the great General de Gaulle his resignation, this form of mass pressure became a political norm. Since then, million-strong manifestations regularly flare up in France’s largest cities. They often involve extreme, extremely harsh violence, yet systemically nothing changes in politics.

Throughout the entire rule of Emmanuel Macron, the “Yellow Vests”—ordinary people without a clear party orientation—have continuously opposed him. They fought bitterly with the police practically every week. In essence, combat operations between the people and Macron stretched across both of his presidential terms. And it led to no overthrow of the regime.

Recall the mass marches against the legalization of same-sex marriage: a million and a half people then took to the streets of Paris. It seemed society was about to topple the government, yet the system held. For the French, smashing, burning, and destroying is a kind of special way of life, a specificity of their socio-psychic condition. This is not simply a disease, but heightened volatility of the collective psyche.

And such deviant street behavior is extremely contagious—it easily spreads to other countries on the principle of a viral syndrome. In Albania right now there are colossal protests that do not lag behind the French ones. A popular uprising has flared up there because Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, decided to acquire an Albanian island, and the local population is categorically against it, fearing that another closed enclave in the spirit of Epstein will be set up there. In Italy there seem to be no objective economic pretexts at the moment, yet the revolt is still spreading.

The main deep factor, however, consists in the following: contrary to all economic logic and common sense, colossal masses of migrants have for years been brought into Europe in an uncontrolled and systematic way. And this is not an accident, but a conscious basic policy of the current European elites—whether Macron, Friedrich Merz, or their colleagues in the EU. This is their fundamental ideology.

None of the normal residents of Europe need these migrants; the local population is in complete horror of them. They behave extremely irresponsibly because the globalist authorities have granted them absolute permissiveness.

And gradually the social composition of these large-scale street-psychotic actions, which have become part of French political culture, is radically changing. A fundamentally new qualitative shift is arising: earlier the French did not loot shops. They took to the streets, made scandals, swore harshly, sometimes set something on fire and beat people, but they did not engage in marauding.

Now, however, this street protest is before our eyes turning into a predatory hunt for free expensive things. Looting is acquiring a systemic, epidemic character—and there was nothing like this in the history of French protests before. Previously even the most furious actions proceeded along at least some intelligible channels, whereas now they have finally crossed a critical line.

It is frightening to watch when in Limoges a magnificent, exquisite traditional architectural building burns to the ground simply because a crowd of irresponsible migrants set it on fire for no reason.

The main source of this catastrophe is precisely liberal ideology and the insane policy of the globalist elites. It is absolutely rejected by society and brings no benefit to anyone, yet these elites cling with a kind of bullish, dogged grip both to power and to their liberal-individualist dogmatism, continuing to import and protect migrants in spite of everything.

Even here in Russia people sometimes mistakenly assumed that only conservatives were opposing Macron. But on the streets the ultra-left supporters of Mélenchon are also raging. And here astonishing paradoxes arise. We are accustomed to thinking that politics is something deeply rational, based on calculation. Yet the current situation in Europe completely refutes this thesis. The modern course of the leaders of the European Union is fundamentally irrational.

But the reciprocal reaction of European society is also absolutely irrational, chaotic—this is not constructive protest, but a large-scale psychic breakdown, a collective psychotic exacerbation. Society is becoming extremely atomized and unstable, while residual rationality has completely evaporated from the ruling class.

And at the same time—Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova is completely right—they are still planning to go to war with us. Internally they cannot establish elementary order, they are incapable of protecting and preserving their own historical buildings from a raging crowd. They are unable to cope with their own streets—and yet they are hatching plans for war with nuclear Russia?

But which of these people will go to fight? As soon as they try to start the work of military commissariats in European cities, they will simply be burned the next day. And this will happen much faster than in Ukraine.

Therefore a persistent feeling arises that a certain part of the globalist elite has consciously taken a course toward the total self-destruction of their own societies. They are purposefully conducting a policy that inevitably leads precisely to such processes. There is no usual state sense in their actions: Macron will not resign; he is convulsively clinging to his post with his teeth. It seems that one small match is enough—and everything flares up like a field doused with gasoline.

We are confronting a most important turn in world politics: the transition of the West into a phase of chaotic, terminal irrationality. We are accustomed to thinking that the West is extremely pragmatic, calculating, and looks after its economic interests. At one time it really was like that. But what is happening there today—with the gender dictatorship, the migration bacchanalia, and the systematic destruction of its own traditional values—all of this is pouring out into civilizational suicide.

The indigenous population is no longer having children; instead, insane huge masses of alien population are being brought into the countries, who at the first opportunity begin to rob, smash everything around, and burn classical cultural heritage.

Perhaps they will still somehow suppress this particular wave. But the next wave, in my view, is capable of sweeping away not simply Macron, but Europe itself as a civilization. And none of the leadership is even trying to correct this catastrophic vector. On the contrary, they are indulging it in every way. And ahead there remains only one path: either final chaos, or Europe’s transition to extreme forms of harsh dictatorship, because otherwise it is already impossible to rein in this raging element.

Continue:

Share

Leave a comment