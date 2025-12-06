EU is the rests, residues of Sorosite/Obamist/Bidenite global network. It is collapsing quickly because of the loss of US core headquarter. The neocons in spite of all their efforts cannot replace this loss.

In Trump’s team neocons (Lindsey Graham and many others) have managed to block and to sabotage the rise of real MAGA. That doesn’t concern only Netanyahu. It is broader. But… MAGA in its turn has succeeded to confuse and to decimate neocons, to weaken them, to disperse them.

Trump represents now only military power of US. But still US has all the control over EU. Ideologically EU still is under double occupation. And present day liberal elites of EU are the occupation forces working for the interests of globalist sect.

L’UE n’est pas une colonie des Etats-Unis. Nous avons nos règles que nous définissions démocratiquement. Le chaos provoqué par Trump peut-être une opportunité pour l’UE. Elle doit pour cela prendre sa place et accepter de faire du rapport de force pour s’affirmer comme puissance. - Aurore Lalucq https://x.com/AuroreLalucq/status/1942526987580391897

Incredible stupid words. EU is colony of global liberal network that has nothing to do with sovereign European interests. When this network was controlled by US, EU was double colony - of America (military) and of globalist (ideologically and economically).

EU isn’t sovereign in nothing. It is the cynical laboratory for post-humanist experiments. The Europeans are the hostages of their anti-European elites. As Ukrainians. The Europeans are victims of their own leaders imposed on them by globalist sect. There is no more any democracy

If Europe chooses to be, to exist, her peoples should immediately overthrow ruling elites - brutally and radically. Macron, Merz and Starmer embody death sentence for Europe. More they live more you die. Erase them, or you will be erased. Very soon.

The world is divided into some great spaces with different civilizational contents and sets of values. Europe has lost her traditional values. It is failed civilisation. May be it can recover and become once more independent great space. Maybe not. It seems that not.

If democracy is the factual participation of people in shaping its destiny Putin’s Russia and Xi’s China are two examples of the real democracy. Successful and prospering. Such democracy is abolished in the West being replaced by dictatorship of lobbies and oligarchy.

Orwell’s 1984 now is you not us. Censorship = cancel culture. Truth = constant lie of legacy media. Humanity = love for perversions and robots. Total surveillance, total control, disciplinary market of imposed desires and provoked demands. The society of (disgusting) spectacle.

