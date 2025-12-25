Europe’s March Toward the End
EU is an expressive example of how democracy can fail and become its own opposite. But it rests to define whether it is the problem of EU or the natural feature of the democracy itself?
The liberalism is essentially international. So EU type of democracy is the logical consequence of the liberalism applied. It seems it is not casual deviation, rather inevitable conclusion. Plato believed any democracy leads always to tyranny. And the tyranny leads to an end.
EU is the road to the end, to the hell. That is why its chiefs are preparing the war. It is deep will of suicide. The gender politics and LGBT+ is the other side of it. The illegal mass migration as well. The suicide can be political program. And some Europeans vote for it.
The West is the will for self-annihilation, the will to die. No more family, no more children, no more farmers, no more original population, no more humans (AGI, robots). The love for Ukraine is the transparent syndrome of the love for death.
EU is anti-civilization. It is anti-human. The EU leaders religiously wait the end of Trump. After him they expect the true Antichrist (Democrat) to appear in Washington. After that the final mystery of self-annihilation begins. That is why the war with Russia is planned 2028.
On both extremes of political spectrum the canceling of democracy is inevitable: the people demands the abandon of liberal democratic farce and beginning of the rule of Katehon, the liberals install the direct tyranny. So democracy is rather a bluff.
What we call Democracy is not true Democracy like the Greeks briefly had many centuries ago. Individuals give away their power to representatives who are easily corrupted and controlled. So yes it is destined to fail.
Actually the story of what is transpiring is far more deliberate and calculated. Bankers in the City of London control 25%+ of market capitalization and US have around 23%+ respectively. If you don't understand their interests, you will never know their agendas.
Democracy is synonymous with freedom, it is not what the west has in their poor grasp of philosophy understood it to be, or maybe certain anarcho-capitalist elements did interpret it somewhat accurately.
All relationships whether personal, individual, administration, organizations,, or nation states are all based on certain principles. Pillars, which, if any fall, like dominoes too go the others and end dates for relationships are guaranteed and even the 6th pillar guarantees violence in majority of cases.
I will get into that in greater depth at another time if there is interest.
Our issues are not necessarily so complex to define it as failure of systems but rather a failure of being able to create leaders. In most countries we have shitty leaders. They all go through similar cycles, preach about democracy, but when they take power first, they get tested, and under the weight of pressure and perspective reorientation change their views conveniently. Those who handle criticism well and run an open, transparent system with the pillars built in are able to deliver democratic ideals and thrive along with everyone else in their orbits, unbeknownst to others what the architecture truly is that allowed it in the first place.
Yes, we have architectural problems, but we have leadership problems, we have a real lack of leaders anywhere. Everyone expects things done for them, nobody is actually learning or trying to and build a better, more pragmatic, adaptive, less combative world.
It's 3am and not going to write an encyclopedia to qualify, justify, quantify several things, so I want to close by saying, we don't really have that many issues. Things are not so dire as people have a habit of postulating. I think if we put the right people with the right knowledge and mindset, it is possible to create a more just, transparent, accountable, fair, equitable, prosperous, thriving, empowered civilization, at least for all those in those leaders orbits, but people conflate leadership with a thirst for power, so these are obstacles we will overcome in time as we march towards an ever more enlightened society.
Don't fall for the noise, the world is not the noise.