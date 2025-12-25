EU is an expressive example of how democracy can fail and become its own opposite. But it rests to define whether it is the problem of EU or the natural feature of the democracy itself?

The liberalism is essentially international. So EU type of democracy is the logical consequence of the liberalism applied. It seems it is not casual deviation, rather inevitable conclusion. Plato believed any democracy leads always to tyranny. And the tyranny leads to an end.

EU is the road to the end, to the hell. That is why its chiefs are preparing the war. It is deep will of suicide. The gender politics and LGBT+ is the other side of it. The illegal mass migration as well. The suicide can be political program. And some Europeans vote for it.

The West is the will for self-annihilation, the will to die. No more family, no more children, no more farmers, no more original population, no more humans (AGI, robots). The love for Ukraine is the transparent syndrome of the love for death.

EU is anti-civilization. It is anti-human. The EU leaders religiously wait the end of Trump. After him they expect the true Antichrist (Democrat) to appear in Washington. After that the final mystery of self-annihilation begins. That is why the war with Russia is planned 2028.

On both extremes of political spectrum the canceling of democracy is inevitable: the people demands the abandon of liberal democratic farce and beginning of the rule of Katehon, the liberals install the direct tyranny. So democracy is rather a bluff.

