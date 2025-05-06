Macron visited the Masonic Grand Lodge of France (Scottish Rite). In his speech, he attacked the Dark Enlightenment theory of Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land, as if he were fighting Trump himself. Until yesterday, mentioning the word “mason” was seen as a clear sign of conspiracy theory. Now, Macron openly appeals to French masons. His speech in front of the Grand Lodge of France leaves no doubt: Freemasonry is a political and ideological organization fighting against traditional values, identity, sovereignty, and conservatism worldwide. It is a battle of Light (Luciferian) Enlightenment versus Dark Enlightenment.

This is very important. At last, in geopolitics and politics, we are reaching the level of ideas, systems, and worldviews. Freemasonry, which long seemed irrelevant, is back in the spotlight. The EU and liberal globalism are Freemasonry. And it is by no means an anachronism—it is a global force. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly dictatorial.

Yes, today, the West is divided, and the Masonic elites are calling for consolidation around the globalists, against the rapidly strengthening populist forces. As Macron’s speech makes clear, these populist theorists are already directly challenging the liberal-democratic, progressive Modern paradigm.

