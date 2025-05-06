Macron visited the Masonic Grand Lodge of France (Scottish Rite). In his speech, he attacked the Dark Enlightenment theory of Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land, as if he were fighting Trump himself. Until yesterday, mentioning the word “mason” was seen as a clear sign of conspiracy theory. Now, Macron openly appeals to French masons. His speech in front of the Grand Lodge of France leaves no doubt: Freemasonry is a political and ideological organization fighting against traditional values, identity, sovereignty, and conservatism worldwide. It is a battle of Light (Luciferian) Enlightenment versus Dark Enlightenment.
This is very important. At last, in geopolitics and politics, we are reaching the level of ideas, systems, and worldviews. Freemasonry, which long seemed irrelevant, is back in the spotlight. The EU and liberal globalism are Freemasonry. And it is by no means an anachronism—it is a global force. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly dictatorial.
Yes, today, the West is divided, and the Masonic elites are calling for consolidation around the globalists, against the rapidly strengthening populist forces. As Macron’s speech makes clear, these populist theorists are already directly challenging the liberal-democratic, progressive Modern paradigm.
I am happy to waste a bit of your honoured space with a snippet that may help. This was revealed during my exploration of the history of this body in England. Under my classification of Folklore (Civic Memory) into Structural, Constructed, and Transformational - to be explained elsewhere - the Freemason Organisation fits straight into Constructed: for the evolution and maintenance of a well-governed citizenry.
This is my first note:
--------------------->
1717: The Grand Lodge and the Post-Revolution Order
The date of the founding of the Premier Grand Lodge of England (1717) is extremely telling. It comes on the heels of a massive constitutional reformation:
1688–1689: The Glorious Revolution removes James II, installs William and Mary under Parliamentary supremacy.
1701: The Act of Settlement ensures a Protestant succession, deeply tying religion, law, and monarchy into a new ideological framework.
1707: The Acts of Union merge England and Scotland into Great Britain.
1714: The Hanoverian dynasty begins with George I, a foreign Protestant king reliant on English institutions to legitimize rule.
1717: Grand Lodge is established in London.
That sequence is not accidental.
The early 18th century required new forms of legitimacy, loyalty, and elite cohesion—especially ones that could bypass religious factionalism (Catholic/Protestant), class antagonism, and dynastic instability. Freemasonry offered a ritual-neutral zone, where Protestant elites (and eventually Enlightenment thinkers) could participate in the cultivation of civil order, reason, and unity.
<--------------------
Here is the second response
--------------------->
Strategic Obscurity: Folklore That Hides Its Function
Here’s where the folklore aspect gets even sharper:
The "obscure" origins and contradictory histories are a feature, not a bug. They create mystique, which draws attention away from real power relations.
The claim to ancientness allows Masonic values to feel perennial, not contingent—making the post-1688 order feel natural, even sacred.
The very secrecy and theatricality prevent rational scrutiny, reinforcing Masonic power as metapolitical—not overtly political, but framing what kind of politics is possible.
So Freemasonry, in this view, is folklore for the ruling class—a theater of ancient continuity constructed precisely at a time of rupture, redefinition, and regime change.
<--------------------
If the above is consistent with verifiable (not propagandic) history then the body of Freemasons are simply water carriers for the Crown (including its European Baronry) and pose no threat at all to persons of Good Will and Clear Thought.
As a sideline, I saw recently a claim that French Armed Forces Officers have to be Freemasons: were this to be true it would detract greatly from their military character and frighten their enemies even less.
I thank you, Professor Dugin and readers, for permitting me this interruption.
XXX
Thank you Alexander, this is not only revealing but underscores what has long been known, that the upper echelon of this turgid organisation far from being altruistic is it seems a Trojan Horse, Satanism dressed up as being a noble benign communal good,… far from it, you only need read the tomes of written essays, reports, disclosures to fully 7nderstand the truly nefarious and dark aspect of this organisation.
Masons have for centuries hidden behind benevolent deeds and acts, sadly many at the lower echelons having no real idea of what the organisation truly represents.
For those who have spent the time and made the effort to look into, research and to get to understand this Society, understanding that the very top tier, those at the apex of the structural pyramid of this structure, that it is occupied by serious cultists with a distorted and unrealistic view on humanity, a view and perspective that is completely antithetical to the public good or health.
Indeed a lot of their symbolism when decoded, as has been done by many scholars as well as those once inculcated into the Society but who having their Damascene moment have turned, renouncing it, have revealed a great deal, a lot of their disclosures revealing Masons agnostic view, their disdain for anything that touches upon or infers God as our higher authority… as being supreme…
As I infer, the symbols Masons use are telling as are many of the rituals they engage in, right down to the naff and outright weird and bizarre spectrum of handshakes deployed, handshakes denoting individual status and position as a mason…
Thus, having learnt and understanding the handshakes used I can say that for a period travelling the globe I decided as an experiment that would deploy and use use various handshakes whenever meeting or being greeted… the results of which were telling, at times disbelief, furtive glances, whispered comments seeking reassurance enquiring if I was “associated” “in the Order”, albeit such direct enquiry I also have researched is anathema to Masons, there is even a protocol to be used for establishing bona fides of the Order or Societies members, especially when it comes to the upper echelons of office bearers, nevertheless human nature being what it is, far easier I guess to just ask outright as on occasions I came to experience, many times I would be asked following said use of handshake if I was a mason or in the Order….
My response to such enquiry would be that I would merely smile… neither confirming nor denying, leaving those who did enquire albeit not with much subtlety…. I found it amusing and cause for a bit of mirth, if nothing else it was entertaining as well as revealing, knowing that the those who understood, some of whom as I found out were senior in the organisation responded to my smile with a seriousness and change in demeanour akin a junior officer saluting a senior… priceless… and a lot of fun as well as cause for a great deal of mirth… knowing these clowns predicate a handshake would respond as they did.. always left wondering as I could tell by the looks given…
Eventually these fools and clowns will get theirs of that we can be certain … after all there is but one outcome we know and trust in, those of us who believe in our creator, that we know and understand will impact each and everyone of us… when weighed in the balances I’ll be glad of one thing, such an anachronistic organisation was never part of my life, why would you want it to be… for now the battle rages… personally speaking I thin’ the seventh trumpet has already sounded, the days we are living of late seeming to bear that out… time will tell… just saying ..
Kia Kaha ( stay strong) from New Zealand