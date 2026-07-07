Exclusive: Alexander Dugin Warns Against Trusting the West

In an exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen, Russian philosopher and political theorist Alexander Dugin said that negotiations with the West cannot be trusted, warning that past agreements have proven unreliable and dangerous.
He said that "during negotiation, (Martyr Sayyed) Khamenei and other political and religious leaders were killed."
Dugin added it would be "totally stupid to believe the promises" of a "trickster" West. While stressing he is not opposed to negotiations in principle, Dugin argued they serve only to "save time for the oppressor".
He concluded that, in his view, Iran must remain "prepared for the great and decisive war".
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