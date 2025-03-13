Putin’s appearance in Kursk in military uniform and his meeting with General Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, right on the front line demonstrates Russia’s absolute determination to achieve the goals of the special military operation without any compromises.

This is a sign of resolve, will power, focus, and determination. At the same time, it underscores Russia’s successes in liberating the Kursk region. Moreover, Putin made it clear that this liberation is not the final step — that a buffer zone will be created, which may extend into Sumy region as far as our understanding of national interests requires. Perhaps the entire Sumy region, or perhaps an even larger territory.

The “North” Army, which was gradually deployed in the Kursk region for its liberation, is, in essence, no longer just border troops. It is an entire front that has formed, achieved its objectives, and inflicted a colossal military defeat on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including within the territory of Kursk region. These forces have been concentrated there without weakening the rest of the front line. They were not redeployed; rather, they were built up specifically for this purpose. In other words, in this direction, we have a combat-ready, well-coordinated, victorious army.

And Putin, in military uniform, right on the border with Sumy region, has shown that Russia’s determination to continue the special military operation until the set objectives are achieved is unshakable. Uncompromising.

I believe the negotiations with Trump’s special envoy, Witkoff, who arrived in Moscow today, will be constructive. We will listen to the American side’s proposal. After all, we are actually at war with the U.S. itself. How they manage their proxy, Zelensky, is their internal matter. His opinion is of no interest to anyone — Putin has said this many times. But the U.S. opinion does interest us because it is them we are fighting.

If the U.S. intends to move towards peace, we will tell them how we see it, and they will share their own vision. That, in itself, is already a positive development. Whether they listen to us or not, Putin will outline his negotiation stance. And it remains unchanged: regime change in Ukraine and, at the very least, recognition of our constitutional territories. But I believe there is also the issue of liberating another four or five regions of Ukraine from the Nazi presence.

In short, Putin in military uniform, against the backdrop of the advancing victorious Russian army, is a kind of formula, a hieroglyph, a symbol of how negotiations with the U.S. will be structured. Trump, for his part, is trying to present strong arguments. He has resumed assistance to Ukraine, providing intelligence and weapons. Militarily, this is an aggressive and strong move, but politically, he is losing here. It is a mistake — not every forceful move is actually a show of strength. Because Putin responds with his own forceful move.

We have already been fighting the U.S. to the last. But if Trump wants to signal that he intends to fight more seriously, then this completely contradicts his own policy and will lead him into a dead end. But we are ready for this. Putin is showing that Russia is mobilized, that new armies are being created, new forces are being assembled. We are learning to fight properly, learning to advance, learning to win. We are restoring national consolidation and our fighting spirit.

And that is precisely why Putin’s appearance in military uniform in the Kursk region is a continuation of his earlier statement that Russia has not yet begun to fight seriously. But now — we will begin.

Share

Leave a comment