From Charlie Kirk to Tomahawks: Dugin on the Crisis of MAGA and U.S. Foreign Policy
I like shaming fat generals. Funny. But still I believe Trump is loosing the time dealing with the threat within. The time is going and the Deep State is still very powerful and strong, Dems are preparing to make a revenge and if they win they will never ever give up the power.
The death of real hero Charlie Kirk didn’t cure the multiple splits within MAGA. Unfortunately. What happened to TPUSA is by no means the revival but rather usurpation, manipulation and betrayal. Disgusting.
“Ministry of war” is good because it is openly aggressive name. No more lies and perverted humanitarian rhetorics. Only the question of power, intimidation and direct threats. The advantage is the sincerity.
I am not expert in the question but it seems that Israeli lobby in US is a huge problem. Its very presence disfigures natural logic of American politics. ADL is on liberal side, AIPAC is more neutral. But the importance of geopolitical very modest Israel is disproportionally high.
About Charlie Kirk assassination. Trump’s administration is out of any suspicion by obvious reasons. If behind stay Dems who enjoyed this disgusting act of terrorism they should be made accountable. Nothing of the sort. The other hypotheses: Deep State or Israeli lobby.
MAGA is bothered by the restoration of American identity not by aggressive interventionist politics. Any unprovoked military involvements of US abroad is not MAGA, it is Deep State/neocon agenda. Trump is MAGA only half. Other half is hegemonic, neocon, interventionist.
Trump is close to MAGA in domestic politics (still not perfectly) and far from it in foreign politics. His line is neither for real peace nor classical realism. But rather new version of open hegemony. His devotion to Israel is another problem, it also affects mostly IR.
Tomahawks is not game changer. It is the Biden’s autopen at work. The unconditional support of Trump to Kiev just discredits his MAGA platform. Pure globalist neocon decision. It is a sign of Trumps realignment with Deep State. I am not sure that US people voted for nuclear war.
Russia was too shy and too patient with the collective West crossing all red lines put by us. Such attitude has ended. The Tomahawks given to Kiev mean US declares the war to Russia.
I supported Trump in 2024 because he promised to get the USA out of Ukraine and to stay away from "forever wars." But that Trump has disappeared into the arms of the neocons.
The conflict that started with Ukraine regime change, instigated by UK, EU, USA pre- Trump, invoked illegal sanctions against a sovereign nation, invoked border atrocities again ukrainian russian speaking citizens, involved NATO leaders that killed Russian speaking ukrainian people, stole russian money when conflict was met with conflict at the russian borders, failed to diplomatically show backing away and letting ukraine and russian form a peaceful solution, on their own, thanks tothe brain dead Former uk pm, Boris Johnson. The border skirmish resulted in millions of dead souls due to the nato countries that meddled without diplomacy. It is well beyond time now that we as a human morally focused population step in and solve this NATO atrocity. A new game theoretical reply to NATO is now present and must come to the table to save our world from war. BRICS is near 150 countries strong, with a muli- plural coalition that is for trade partnerships without sanctions, backed by moral compass driven commitments to each other andto any other civil action country. BRICs must stand united against NATO for the war against Russia, started by the EU, UK, and former USA leaders that uses force and no diplomacy against any country that stands up against the one world "odor" of NATO. BRICS has formed a coalition that refuses sanctions by bullying NATO countries. BRiCs can refuse to trade with NATO participating countries that started the russian ukrainian conflict, and continue to feed it. BRICs must act as a coalition and impose their might--- invoking their unwillingness to trade with the instigators that have for years imposed SANCTIONs against pre-BRICS counties. The game theoretical outcome leads me to believe BRICs has the best reply to the warmongering NATO war mongering countries: Seek peace not war, or prepare to find your own oil, goods, needs for your citizens. Each NATO country that sees the light remain s a BRICs trading entity. Each NATO driven country that seeks war against the sovereign nation that sought merely to keep war and hate away from its borders must be eliminated as honorableor worthy trade partners. This is the best reply that i can think of to stop ww3. BRICS represents at least 70 percent of the world. They show us, with their unity as multipolar coalesence of individual country people, that they have a strong voice on this planet and must use it loudly to demand diplomacy and an immediate stoppage of war threat against russia, whose borders were violated by EU, UK, and US, in absence of TRUMP, starting with the incidences that were assailed agaist ukrainian citizens on Russia's borders. Johnson of UK sealed the deal and millians of Ukraines and Russians are dead. Uk prime minister is the chief fault and has millions dead due to his influence by the chief president, former comdian, small minded Zelensky. Stand up BRICS nations and allow yor voice to resonnate against the threat of ww3.