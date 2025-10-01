I like shaming fat generals. Funny. But still I believe Trump is loosing the time dealing with the threat within. The time is going and the Deep State is still very powerful and strong, Dems are preparing to make a revenge and if they win they will never ever give up the power.

The death of real hero Charlie Kirk didn’t cure the multiple splits within MAGA. Unfortunately. What happened to TPUSA is by no means the revival but rather usurpation, manipulation and betrayal. Disgusting.

“Ministry of war” is good because it is openly aggressive name. No more lies and perverted humanitarian rhetorics. Only the question of power, intimidation and direct threats. The advantage is the sincerity.

I am not expert in the question but it seems that Israeli lobby in US is a huge problem. Its very presence disfigures natural logic of American politics. ADL is on liberal side, AIPAC is more neutral. But the importance of geopolitical very modest Israel is disproportionally high.

About Charlie Kirk assassination. Trump’s administration is out of any suspicion by obvious reasons. If behind stay Dems who enjoyed this disgusting act of terrorism they should be made accountable. Nothing of the sort. The other hypotheses: Deep State or Israeli lobby.

MAGA is bothered by the restoration of American identity not by aggressive interventionist politics. Any unprovoked military involvements of US abroad is not MAGA, it is Deep State/neocon agenda. Trump is MAGA only half. Other half is hegemonic, neocon, interventionist.

Trump is close to MAGA in domestic politics (still not perfectly) and far from it in foreign politics. His line is neither for real peace nor classical realism. But rather new version of open hegemony. His devotion to Israel is another problem, it also affects mostly IR.

Tomahawks is not game changer. It is the Biden’s autopen at work. The unconditional support of Trump to Kiev just discredits his MAGA platform. Pure globalist neocon decision. It is a sign of Trumps realignment with Deep State. I am not sure that US people voted for nuclear war.

Russia was too shy and too patient with the collective West crossing all red lines put by us. Such attitude has ended. The Tomahawks given to Kiev mean US declares the war to Russia.

