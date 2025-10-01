Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
4h

Democracy destroys itself because it abused the right to freedom and equality, because it taught citizens to consider insolence as right, illegality as freedom, insolence of speech as equality and anarchy as bliss.

Isocrates

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture