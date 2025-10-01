Awaiting the conversation with Nick Land through the mediation of Auron McIntyre I revisit NRx data. The label “Cathedral” seems to me totally inappropriate as term “Empire” by Negri/Hardt or Soral. Great concept of “a degenerative ratchet” is better to call “Republic”.

Republic is a system of irreversible corruption. Cathedral or Empire can always escape to the Heaven, hide in the spirit, eternity.Essentially immanent Republic can only rot and rot more and more. Enlightenment in no way is medieval Cathedral. Something catholic. Contrary.

Modernity is essentially anti-Empire and anti-Cathedral. It is Cromwellian ratchet community destined to exalt its small case rationality to the pure repressive Irrationality. The essence of communism is capitalism.

The will for Republic, the will to rot until the last consequence. The capitalism is totalitarian from very beginning. French Revolution, English Revolution, American Revolution are driven by the will to Republic.

Republic is political expression of liberalism and democracy, as well as capitalism and socialism (they are just two sides if the same coin). Thus the highest form of “a degenerative ratchet”. I certainly like this idea. Ratchet is right notion. No way back. Fully agree.

The invitation to unite ethno-nationalists (agent of Deep State) and Ayn Rand style ultracapitalists (libertarians) discredits whole ideology but correctly describes MAGA. They are so limited that any dialogue with them is compromised from the very beginning.

The traditionalists (theonomists) is something different. Only they really share “a degenerative ratchet” concept. But if they really do, how can they hope for the return? They don’t hope. Consequent traditionalist is much more futuristic as you presume.

The Eternity is much closer if we move straits ahead than if we try to get back (impossible). Eschatology is essential to traditionalism and fundamental conservatism. Conservative Revolution is the other name. Anglo-Saxons disregard European continental tradition. It is bad.

Nick Land was very persuasive in Fanged Noumenon. Most advanced OOO thinker. I don’t see the traces of it in Xenosystems. It is pity. I hope in our conversation we could evoke Cthelll, geotrauma, Old Ones, gods-idiots and other illuminated concepts.

Share

Leave a comment