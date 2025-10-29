Alexander Dugin warns that humanity faces imminent collapse as AI, genetic warfare, and the fall of the Sacred mark the West’s final descent.

The end of humanity may be closer than we think.

On October 27, with the push of a single button, Elon Musk replaced the liberal-globalist Wikipedia (which took 25 years to build) with the neutral Grokipedia, while Jeff Bezos replaced 300,000 Amazon employees with artificial intelligence. In addition, Musk has prepared an army of robots, and their appearance on the battlefields can be expected by next spring. Cyborgs and artificially modified animals are already in development. Tomorrow, humans themselves will be modified.

War and peace alike are changing at lightning speed.

Genetic research has made society an easy target for mass genocide — possibly with an ethnic component. Ethnic weapons have been created and could be used at any moment.