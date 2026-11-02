This is a great book (The philosophy of right). I would specially emphasise the idea that civil society acquiring the proper self-awareness should transmit its freedom to the enlightened King as top action of profound morality.

Another excellent idea of Hegel: the morality becomes ethic (higher level) in family where the individual sacrifices its freedom to the whole, to the community overcoming him/herself. The marriage is spiritual not the arbitrary contract.

The civil society is the negative phase of social dialectics (antithesis to family). It is bad in essence but is recompensed by education and assimilation of spiritual culture. The result of such education is the free and conscious passage to the Monarchy.

Only in philosophical Monarchy the Spirit (=History, Seynsgeschichte) achieves its ultimate stage of self-manifestation in the world. The State is the God’s march through the world.

In his precious lectures Heidegger developed perfect hermeneutics of Hegel. Philosophy of Right (in Heidegger’s interpretation) can be regarded as key to whole Hegel.

In Russia almost every educated person reads Heidegger, Hegel, Spengler, Carl Schmitt, Husserl with V.Soloviev, P. Florensky, N. Trubetskoy, S.Bulgakov. Eliade, Guenon, Evola, Corbin, Scholem, Jung, Lacan, Mauss, C. Levy-Strauss, Dumezil are published in millions of copies.

Putin’s Russia rediscovers Plato, Aristotle, the Church Fathers, Areopagitics, Basil the Great, Saint Gregory Theologian, Saint Gregory Palama and so on. The Russian youth can easily discuss theosis and hesychasm, but as well OOO and ontological turn.

Limited and controlled migration in Russia is obliged to respect the ethic of Russian society and behave properly. Many of them fight in Ukraine on Russian side and become full fledged citizens, patriots.

Russia isn’t traditional society, materialist/atheist blow was hard and destroyed many things. But Russia is returning to the Tradition. It manifest the passage from imposed Modernity to the sacred Christian Tradition. Russia is example, the way to follow. Putin’s Russia is the unique example of non-violent and almost non remarked Conservative Revolution. It is far from perfect but it is improving each day. It is the great power revolted against the Modern World, against toxic western Modernity. Hence traditional values.

The question to Polish people: what is in common between sincere Christian Catholic faith and postmodern, LGBT*-centered, flooded with illegal migrants, satanic EU, ruled by globalists who openly despise and hate European religion, sovereignty, peoples, traditions and values?

I introduced some years ago the concept of the sixth column and it is great that the analysts start to use it in broad context. The term is very useful. Fifth column is evident, open, transparent. Sixth column is camouflaged, hidden, looks loyal and obedient.

In any political system, there is a fifth column and a sixth column.

The fifth column is the direct opposition controlled by external centers of decision-making—almost openly. The sixth column is a network inside the governing body that remains formally loyal but, like the fifth column, is controlled by an outside power.

Venezuela: Machado is fifth column, Delcy Rodriguez - sixth column. Russia: Navalny - fifth, Chubais - sixth. Trump’s USA: Dems are fifth column, Lindsey Graham**, Mark Levine, Laura Loomer - sixth column.

You may ask: where is external centre that controls Dems? Where is the external centre that controls sixth column is evident. Dems are controlled by exterritorial ideology of globalists who consider themselves to be above US as national state and to act in the name of “humanity”.

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*Banned as an extremist organization in Russia

**Lindsey Graham is designated a terrorist and extremist in Russia