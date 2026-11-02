Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Kenneth chamberland's avatar
Kenneth chamberland
3h

With tin foil hat in hand,You got to ask what’s the odds of a jet nose diving nine miles from Mar Logo,Two days after barge arrival of anti missile launcher…

Here’s mine…

1 Deep State giving Trump a warning of getting cold feet before last attack on Iran…

2 We are just really living in a syop …

3 Annunnaki…

4 Storms forming ice on wings… LOL to the ones who thought,Maybe some hope for me after all…

KNIGHTStEMPLAR…

SLEEPERCELL…

IROQUOIS NATION…

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GreatNorthMedia comments's avatar
GreatNorthMedia comments
5hEdited

so what are you saying? that their was such a thing as the 5th column and as morphed into the 6th column? Amassing you are a genius.

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