Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
1h

There are many and different problems in the World ,all the "problems" has the same head.

Deep State.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Candid Clodhopper's avatar
The Candid Clodhopper
2h

I'm not sure the analogy the the Non-Aligned Movement and these other regional organizations is wholly on the mark, if only due to the current disparity in military might among regional neighbors.

Tito and Yugoslavia were able maintain their neutrality in large part due to having the 4th largest military in Europe at the time. The significant size of their military was enough of a deterrent for the USSR to leave them alone, and even the US/Nato/EU worked for over a decade through the IMF and world bank to destroy their economy and unified identity and indeed weakened their military by spurring civil war long before "peacekeeping" troops ever went over.

Today we don't see those sort of formidable nations that, while not rivaling the regional power, are formidable enough to make peace preferential for the regional powers. Multi-polarity is, I suspect, more likely to play out in terms of smaller nations appealing to the regional powers who run the show.

I think we're already seeing this with Vucic/Serbia; Vucic and Serbs in general understand that not only is diplomacy with the West unreliable, but the U.S./Nato are not even the actual relevant power(s) in Europe anymore. Vucic may be a puppet to the IMF/EU of some sort, but he seems observant enough to pick up on the new balance of power in the region and to whom it is important to appeal on behalf of Serbia and which international relations actually matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture