Greenland as a New Frontier
Trump’s Greenland initiative is not just geopolitics but the foundation for a post-state order driven by the Tech Right’s vision of sovereignty, technology, and alternative governance.
Trump's projects related to Greenland, as it has been established, have a very serious foundation. Those referred to as Right Tech, that is, Silicon Valley oligarchs and foremost Peter Thiel, have decided to create a new post-state in the far North.
Based on far-right values, Bitcoin, direct democracy, and futuristic experiments with the nature of time. …