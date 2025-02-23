Gaston Georgel (1899–1978) was a French historian and writer who indeed became a significant follower and intellectual disciple of René Guénon, the renowned metaphysician and traditionalist thinker.

Georgel wasn’t a pupil in the formal sense of a classroom student but rather someone deeply influenced by Guénon’s ideas, particularly his work on traditional doctrines and cosmic cycles.

Their relationship was more of a mentor-disciple dynamic, rooted in shared intellectual and spiritual pursuits. Georgel, originally a history student in Paris, stumbled upon the concept of historical cycles through an article he read in a waiting room during the 1930s.

This piqued his curiosity about patterns in history, leading him to Guénon’s writings. Guénon, already an established figure by then, had outlined the doctrine of cycles in works like Traditional Forms and Cosmic Cycles (published posthumously but based on earlier articles).

Share

Georgel credited Guénon with providing him the "compass" to navigate and expand upon these ideas, particularly those derived from Hindu cosmology and other traditional sources. Georgel’s most notable contribution, Les Quatre Âges de l’Humanité (The Four Ages of Humanity, 1949), builds directly on Guénon’s framework of the Yuga cycles—the division of human history into four declining ages (Satya, Treta, Dvapara, and Kali).

Guénon had proposed a Manvantara (a full cycle of humanity) lasting 64,800 years, with the Kali Yuga, the current "dark age," spanning 6,480 years. Georgel took this further, calculating specific dates, initially suggesting the Kali Yuga began around 4450 BCE and ended in 1999 CE, though he later adjusted this to 2030 CE in Le Cycle Judéo-Chrétien (1983).

Guénon reviewed Georgel’s early work, approving most of it but suggesting a broader cycle of 25,920 years tied to the precession of the equinoxes, which Georgel incorporated into his later studies.

Their connection wasn’t just intellectual—there’s evidence of direct correspondence between them, some of which survives today. Georgel’s work gained attention during World War II, but his books, like Les Rythmes dans l’Histoire, were seized by the Gestapo in 1942 for their perceived critique of Nazi ideology, landing him in prison until the Red Cross intervened. Guénon, living in Cairo by then, remained a guiding influence, encouraging Georgel to refine his theories under the traditionalist lens.

Leave a comment