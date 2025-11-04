Alexander Dugin recalls the legacy of Guy Debord, one of the last great European non-conformists and the unmasker of the “society of the spectacle,” whose radical critique of modern mass culture, although co-opted by the very System he attacked, might still inspire revolutionary action anew.

On 30 November 1994, at the age of 62, Guy Debord committed suicide. His name has long been a myth. The Situationist International (established by him at a conference in Cosio di Arroscia on 27 July 1957 and over which he presided for many years) has gone down in history as one of the most radical political orientations ever known. Crowds both feared and worshiped him. He was one of the authors of and main inspirations for the unsuccessful European revolutions of 1968. He died from a lack of escape and an awareness of the total defeat suffered by non-conformism in the West, accompanied by the total triumph of the System.

Charlie Chaplin Unmasked

In the happy epoch of the early 1950s, when the avant-gardist Michel Murr, disguised as a Dominican monk, gave a lengthy, super-radical Nietzschean sermon during Easter week at the Notre Dame cathedral, when the ‘Atelier of Experimental Art,’ in exhibiting the works of a certain ‘Congo’ and having received positive reviews from avant-garde critics, declared that the artist had in fact been a chimpanzee, a young genius by the name of Guy Debord made his explosive entrance into the non-conformist universe; he was deep, radical, and ruthless. He bested all with his energy, courage, and talent, as well as with his ability to drink great amounts of alcohol. As Debord himself would later write, “All I ever did in life was read and drink. I might have read a lot, but I drank far more. I wrote less than other people concerned with writing, but I drank more than those who concerned themselves with drink.”

Debord’s first scandalous act was a ferocious attack launched against Charlie Chaplin on the occasion of the latter’s arrival to Europe in 1952 . Debord dubbed this snot-nosed comic of humanism “the swindler of feelings and the blackmailer of suffering.” His thrown gauntlet was punctuated with the words: “Go home, Mister Chaplin!” In this occurrence, we can already see the basic trajectory of the future situationist — a hatred of the bourgeois surrogates of mass culture, especially when they are marked by a false progressivism and a Pharisee humanism. Debord’s position can be essentially reduced to a struggle against the right and an unmasking of the left. In other words, he wanted radical revolt against the System and its cunning totalitarianism, masked as ‘democracy.’ It only makes sense that more committed leftists denounced Debord, fearing his lack of compromise and overwhelming consequence. Eventually, Debord himself would formulate his irreplicable criticism of the ‘avant-garde’…

