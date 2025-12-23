The Absolute Spirit is not a beginning but the result of the complete cycle of the unfolding of subjectivity—hence Hegel is not an idealist but a phenomenologist. However, he is a phenomenologist of the Radical Subject. If Hegel declares the Absolute as a result, then an absolutely radical immanence arises—similar to that of Fichte. Hegel writes: “Of the Absolute, it must be said that it is essentially a result, that it is only at the end what it truly is.”

The Absolute is that which must still become itself, not merely by purging its dark side, as in Böhme, but by passing through self-alienation—from the empty universal to the catastrophic concrete, and then returning from the catastrophic concrete to the origin in a new quality. That is, the Absolute lies ahead as a goal, as an end. However, this is not a linear movement, which is also crucial to understand: it is a movement from the center to the periphery and from the periphery back to the center. This is not the movement that occurs on the outer circle of consciousness, i.e., where constant transformation takes place (on the reverse side of eternity within the element of time).

