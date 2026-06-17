Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Carlos Ramón Silva Sepúlveda's avatar
Carlos Ramón Silva Sepúlveda
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Leo con atención su punto de vista patriota, Alexander, como lo tendría cualquier persona apegada a la tierra donde nació y creció su familia, sin embargo, en su posición privilegiada de conocimiento y conexión con las élites supranacionales, me parece indispensable mirar al verdadero poder que en la Tierra, manipula a las Naciones con las consabidas abyectas intenciones de control absoluto de la Humanidad. La guerra en sí misma es la mayor muestra de la estupidez humana, y la han promovido, generado, financiado y ejecutado prácticamente todas las civilizaciones, a costa siempre, de sus respectivas poblaciones. Extraño un análisis de aquel poder temporal detrás del escenario, tan formidable como diabólico.

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