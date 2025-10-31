Host: I’d like to begin with a truly major topic, whose importance is obvious to everyone. Yesterday Vladimir Vladimirovich announced the successful tests of the Burevestnik — a new missile capable of circling the planet for months, keeping the West or any other country on edge. Western outlets like the New York Times have dubbed it a “flying Chernobyl,” saying it destabilizes the situation and complicates arms control. The West’s reaction has been very vivid. I’m curious: how will this missile affect the balance of power? What advantages does it give us at the current stage?

Alexander Dugin: I’ll admit up front that I’m not an expert in armaments and I’m wary of appearing a dilettante in that field. I’m a sociologist; I study geopolitics and political psychology, so I’ll analyze the subject from those positions, perhaps with a philosophical tint.

It seems to me that, under the influence of neoconservatives, Trump has formed an erroneous perception of Russia’s position in the Ukrainian conflict — of our capabilities, interests, values, of what we are prepared to do and what we are not. With such a Trump, convinced that it’s enough to press, threaten, or raise his voice for the conflict in Ukraine to end, we will not find common ground. He must be disabused of that belief; his thinking must be reformatted. Words alone make that difficult. There were negotiations in Anchorage, conversations between our president and Trump. He is an impulsive man, living in the moment, hot-tempered, aggressive, but one who respects strength and decisive response. We understood that we tried different approaches to communicating with him, but he does not accept a “soft” mode. He reads all kindness as weakness.

When we say, “We are open to dialogue,” he thinks we lack the strength to continue the war. When we offer compromise, he answers: “Only on our terms — a ceasefire, and we’ll sort it out afterwards.” Treating Russia — a great nuclear, military, and economic power — as subordinate, as a protectorate like Europe, Ukraine, or Israel, is fundamentally the wrong approach. We realized that. Politeness, declarations, reasonable formulas do not work on him. He perceives politeness as weakness, reasonableness as cowardice, willingness to compromise as capitulation. That is absolutely false and has never been the case. We must demonstrate strength. President Vladimir Vladimirovich spoke about this, mentioning oshelomlenie (“shock,” “stunning”) — the West must be shocked by our actions. The test of the Burevestnik, the “flying Chernobyl,” is one step in that direction. But this is insufficient; we must go further.

The West must be made to fear, because rational arguments are exhausted. Only something truly terrifying will force them to speak to Russia as equals.

Host: Isn’t the mere fact that the Burevestnik can stay aloft for a long time and is practically impossible to track or shoot down frightening enough?

Alexander Dugin: The thing is, the West greets our declarations with skepticism. I studied the Western press: many call the Burevestnik a bluff, a fictional weapon, they doubt its characteristics, are confident they will find measures against it. That will always be the case: our demonstrations of strength are met with distrust and accusations of deception. Dmitry Seims correctly emphasizes: a real demonstration of force is needed to move beyond the realm of bluff.

The West bluffs more skillfully: their modest capabilities are inflated into “grand breakthroughs.” Trump operates in hyperbole: “Fantastic! Great! Absolutely!” His rhetoric of power and confidence mesmerizes like a cobra mesmerizes a rabbit. Our diplomacy for 35 years was built differently: “Let’s avoid conflicts, find compromise, take interests into account.” In response — “Fantastic, we’ll crush you!” Pinpoint strikes that did not touch Iran’s nuclear program are presented as triumph. The media pick it up, and Trump himself believes that Iran has “fallen to its knees.” These are self-fulfilling prophecies: they declare a “devastating strike,” show a fabricated result — and it works in virtual reality. Our exposures and arguments do not impress. Trump’s failures are proclaimed victories, echoed across the media.

We need a strike at a sensitive point that cannot be ignored. What that is — I don’t know. The president speaks of oshelomlenie: the West must be shocked. We launched the Burevestnik, but there is no reaction. Even if they are afraid, they pretend Russia is bluffing, the economy is weak, sanctions are effective, assets can be confiscated. We are facing hell. Trump, although he seems better, in practice continues Biden’s war. He kept saying, “This is not my war,” but acts as if it is his. Soon he will say: “This is my war, and I’ll win it in a day.” We should sharply harden our rhetoric. They don’t observe formalities, while we still politely take the blows. Kirill Dmitriev, in the spirit of Gorbachev, tries to normalize relations with the US, but they perceive this as a white flag, as capitulation.

