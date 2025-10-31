Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
3hEdited

The west do not understand or listen to Russia.

After the Russian failed political «experiment» called communism against its own people and the west, Russia is currently restoring its greatness once again raising from the ashes of 1989.

Communism hijacked the attempt to bring the power back to the people from the tzar dictatorship (the Russian revolution) which in the beginning looked promising to some optimistic anarchists in the west. But they were soon very disappointed when realising Lenin and his comrades had other plans. For decades the Russian leadership had the west and the oppressed people under control until Gorbatsjov came to power and we all know how everything went pretty chaotic for years.

Putin supported the change of regime from old communism to the new Russian democratic model.

Soon but painfully Putin realised the true intentions of the west towards Russia and warned the west by several occasions of diplomacy. But he realised he was talking to deaf ears after 20 years of diplomatic communication with the west.

It is now clear that the west is not listening to or respecting the sovereignty of Russian rights and territory and have no intention of doing so.

Russians have travelled through a painful history of domestic and foreign oppression and threats and have now found a true identity that no one can take away from them. They are united and strong ready to stand alone against the evil forces from the west.

The west is now attempting to copy the oppression of the communist regime through the financial oligarchy and the technocratic and military institutions.

The future is not promising for the western population.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
6m

Thanks for your great work!

We've shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture