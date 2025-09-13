The Charlie Kirks killers are Soros, Obama, Biden, Macron, Starmer, Merz - all liberal-globalist elite that during decades demonized their political opponents labelling them (us) “fascists”, “Nazis”, “far right”, “racists” for no reason at all.

They dehumanised us, presuming the sooner we will be killed the better. In the eyes of liberals to be a traditionalist or a conservative means to be “fascist” and to de deplatformed, cancelled, killed. It lasted for years and years.

Now the society discovers how horrible it is. It should end. But they still have media, networks, Wikipedia, politicians, professors, influencers worldwide who being paid or not promote their agenda every second. They call that witch hunt “a progress, an activism, a woke”.

We need to be organised worldwide. It is a global plague. You can not stop it in one isolated country. They will just relocate in neighbouring State. Now Dems have lost US (partly as we see) but EU is under their full control.

We need a strategy. They have, we don’t. The inner quarrels inside MAGA are the reflections of how globalists in order to divide and rule push the nations to fight each other. Ukraine is one of the tragic examples. They succeeded to provoke the civil war inside Russian people.

When they can not win us in debate they kill us physically. Often by someone who is just a patsy, duped or a tool, an instrument. We need to expose their global strategy and to form our own.

Charlie Kirk and my daughter Darya were killed by exactly same people. At least the orders were given by the same people. Thank to Darya to whose memory beautiful statue was build recently in Pushkin’s estate Zakharovo there was Turning Point in Russian war.

Thank to Charlie it is American Turning Point. We need not to fight each other we need to fight together against our common enemy who kills our children, men, women, parents, friends. And he will continue to do so if we don’t overcome him. Together, united, in full solidarity.

