Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
15hEdited

Trump got an offer from CIA and Mossad he couldn’t refuse: Ether shoot himself in the head, heart or bomb The Iranian leader. He did all three because don’t have a heart or a brain.

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David Chere-Bolelwang's avatar
David Chere-Bolelwang
14hEdited

The more things change in the US, the more they stay the same we musn't forget. Trump isn't the only problem the US has. Rejoicing that now he'll be another proverbial lame duck president doesn't equate with the world becoming a better place than it was yesterday.. (From Johannesburg)

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