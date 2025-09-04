Alexander Dugin argues that immigration is an ideological weapon of liberal globalism designed to dissolve every form of collective identity, reducing humans to rootless individuals and posthuman fragments.
Look here. About immigrants. The idea of bringing in immigrants is not economic in the least. It is pure ideology. The ideology of globalism. According to this ideology, there is only one definition of a human being: the individual. He is the goal and the standard of liberalism. Pay attention here. What is the individual? A mere fact, deprived of any ties to a larger whole — to culture, language, religion, state, ethnicity. Moreover, the individual must be free from sex. Hence gender politics and homosexual marriages.1 But that is not the end. The individual is seen as free to choose what kind of species to belong to — fully human, partly human, something in-between, or something entirely different… This is posthumanism, defended by the Israeli Harari, the American Kurzweil, or the Frenchman Bernard-Henri Lévy.
Continue:
I think the main point after WW2 was rather to prevent a repeat of what had happened in Germany in the 1930s - the democratic election of a strongly pro-nativist, nationalistic, anti-Semitic government which didn't want to be involved with the international financial system. The war on identity you're describing is rather a subset of that (the dog that's being wagged by the tail), although to some extent it has taken on a life of its own.
L'immigrazione incontrollata e quasi imposta dalle élite globaliste genera divisioni, violenza fra le varie classi sociali, svilimento del lavoro, e cancellazione della cultura di origine.