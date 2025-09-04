Alexander Dugin argues that immigration is an ideological weapon of liberal globalism designed to dissolve every form of collective identity, reducing humans to rootless individuals and posthuman fragments.

Look here. About immigrants. The idea of bringing in immigrants is not economic in the least. It is pure ideology. The ideology of globalism. According to this ideology, there is only one definition of a human being: the individual. He is the goal and the standard of liberalism. Pay attention here. What is the individual? A mere fact, deprived of any ties to a larger whole — to culture, language, religion, state, ethnicity. Moreover, the individual must be free from sex. Hence gender politics and homosexual marriages.1 But that is not the end. The individual is seen as free to choose what kind of species to belong to — fully human, partly human, something in-between, or something entirely different… This is posthumanism, defended by the Israeli Harari, the American Kurzweil, or the Frenchman Bernard-Henri Lévy.

