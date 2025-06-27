I guess EU leaders have acknowledged now Trump’s leadership partly because of his alliance with neo-cons during 12-days war. Then Trump behaved himself not as MAGA but as right-wing globalist. For EU left-wing globalists it was enough. They don’t want to irritate him anymore.

It is logical that MAGA-faithfuls now try to present Trump as figure that has already overcome neocons’ influence stopping war. It is ongoing fight of shareholders but it is but momentum. Now belligerent side of Trump is manifested and can return any moment. Against anybody.

Trump can start the war any moment with anybody. That time he did that against those who are main enemies of globalists. That is why no kings protests calmed down.

The consequences for Trump after his attack on Iran will be rather negative in a long term. But right now he seems somehow victorious.

Declining unipolarity leads the war against rising multipolarity in three main fronts: Israel against Resistance in Middle East , collective West against Russia in Ukraine, USA against China in Taiwan and Pacific. Trump agrees in general with the unipolarity.

MAGA considers unipolarity as globalist Deep State project and appeals to concentrate on domestic issues acknowledging the multipolarity as status quo. Unipolarity interventionism is not MAGA.

In 12 days war Trump marked himself on the side of Deep State interventionism - hence the support of Levin and Graham, never Trump pioneers. Hence reverence of EU leaders during NATO summit. Trump departed from MAGA and I fear it is irreparable. Exactly as in first term.

Globalists hope to use Trump to achieve the goal that could not achieve with left wing globalism - to undermine multipolarity. Trump seemingly goes precisely this way now. US-Israel alliance involves India and tries to oppose it against other multipolar players.

Progress theory is blatant lie like almost everything in Western Modernity. There is not any else Modernity by the way. Modernity is (toxic) Western invention - including its parts capitalism, liberal democracy, atheism, materialism and individualism. It is direct road to hell.

