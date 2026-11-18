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Inaugural Session | Kandahar Security Dialogue 2026 | Indic Researchers Forum
Session Chair: Dhairya Maheshwari (foreign affairs journalist; correspondent, Sputnik News Agency (Delhi bureau).
Key Speakers
1. Inaugural Address- Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) (Hon’ble Governor of the State of Bihar)
2. Keynote Address: Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed (Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Seychelles and Yemen)
3. Keynote Address: Prof. Alexander Dugin (Founder, Russian Geopolitical School & Eurasian Movement)
4. Keynote Address: Prasenjit K Basu (Economist & Historian; Author of India Reborn: The Epic Story of a Civilization’s Rebound from two centuries of decline)
5. Session Host: Rishabh Kandpal (Associate Researcher, Indic Researchers Forum)
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