The probable India-Pakistan war can be serious challenge for multipolarity and Great Powers World Order. India is ally of US and Trump. Pakistan is ally to China. Russia is friend and ally with India and China. Islamic world will be involved automatically.

India-Pakistan war can distract the attention from Middle East and that can be good for Israel. Everywhere Islamic radicalism is involved it serves the interests of globalists. This time they can not operate from America. We need to trace them to Britain and EU.

Soros, Nuland, Blinken and Co should be held under close control by trumpists because they still are active in international politics fighting furiously against Trump and his World Order.

In Russia new terroristic act is made by Ukrainian nazis. High rank military officer was killed by bomb explosion near Moscow.

Ukrainian Nazi regime today tried to bomb Tatarstan. This time it has failed.

New terrorist act of Kiev has a goal to destroy Russia-American dialogue. Today Witkoff is in Moscow.

