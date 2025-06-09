Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
5h

Totally agree, the dying beast of the Deep State, WEF Cabal, threshes in its death throes, pray Trump and the true U.S patriot rises to pit down this rebellion, arrest Soros and Son and every other U.S hating Democrat… these people are repugnant and to be loathed.. scum the lot of them, the true detritus of humanity, their litany of lies not cutting it any longer… frustrated they strike out the only way they know… violently, live by violence punished by the same I say…

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
5h

Alexander, in your view - does Russia have a Deep State? What is it? What are its goals?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture